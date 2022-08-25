https://analytics.google.
The Akash, Southsea wins Best South East Restaurant at 11th English Curry Awards 2022

Published: 25th August 2022 08:27
The 11th English Curry Awards 2022 welcomed 350 guests at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC on Monday August 22, in a celebration of the English curry Industry. The black tie event was hosted by BBC presenter Tommy Sandhu.

The Akash restaurant, on Albert Road, Southsea, was in attendance at the event. To their delight, they took home the award for Best South East Restaurant. Winners of this award are considered a true reflection of quality and customer service, as they are chosen by members of the general public.

“It’s an absolute honour,” co-owner Faz Ahmed told us. “I’d like to think this win is testament to the quality of service and food we always strive for with each and every order. My huge thanks to the Portsmouth people for voting and The Akash team for helping achieve this. It’s a quality we’ll certainly keep up.”

The English Curry Awards 2022 embodied the strength of the nation’s hospitality industry. It is a vast group of men and women from the restaurant and takeaway industry who specialise in creating England’s favourite dish.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.”

Of these finalists, Faz also told us – “I was amazed at the diversity. Men and women, both English and Asian, are running Indian curryhouses to fantastic quality. Long may it continue!”

 

