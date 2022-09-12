Restaurant Review: The Akash

Author: Lauren Cox Published: 12th September 2022 15:09

The Akash in Albert Road has been around since 1978, and has been considered one of Portsmouth’s most iconic Indian restaurants during that time.

It’s also just won Best South East Restaurant at the English Curry Awards, a testament to its popularity in Portsmouth. But somehow, in my 20 years of living in the city, I’d never visited - until now!

We were welcomed into the restaurant and swiftly seated in a quiet corner, where we were asked for our drink orders by a friendly waiter. The service was warm and attentive, and we were pleased with the short amount of time we had to wait for our food to come.

The restaurant’s interior was comfortable and inviting, decorated with various achievements and fundraising efforts, and even an Olympic torch! Though we came in at a quiet time, we could see how well-loved the restaurant was as it started to fill up as the night went on.

The relaxed ambience was elevated by warm lighting and pleasant music playing throughout the restaurant. They had a very extensive and diverse menu, and it was clear that the chefs knew their stuff, especially with the different dishes being recommended to us.

We were given poppadoms with an array of condiments: mango chutney, my personal favourite! Other additions included a tomato and cucumber salad, as well as a spicier tomato dip and a cooler, creamy yoghurt dip.

This starter was delicious and although my hunger was slightly satisfied, I was left wanting more from the mains, which were curry, of course.

Our welcoming server was very considerate, polishing our plates before handing them over to us, and ensuring that we were happy with our food every step of the way.

We were served chicken tikka masala with pilau rice, a classic that we couldn’t pass on. It was mild, creamy and comforting, with the chicken well cooked with plenty of sauce. The portion sizes were perfect, not too much and not too little, but enough to share across two people with the other dishes we had.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the house special, a chicken curry complete with onions, green peppers and just the right amount of spice. The slight kick took the meal to the next level, creating the perfect combination when paired with the flavoursome rice.

The food was well complemented by bitesize naan pieces that came with our mains, cooked to perfection and well enhanced when dipped in the house special sauce.

We were especially happy with how the food was presented, with garnishings that added an extra ‘wow factor’ to one of the country’s favourite dishes - curry!

Overall, I had high expectations for The Akash, and they were certainly met! It was an enjoyable dining experience, with appetising and flavoursome dishes along with very friendly service, and I’ll definitely be returning.

