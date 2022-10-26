A delicious new seasonal menu awaits at The Queens Hotel

Published: 26th October 2022 14:21

Ward off the winter chills with a choice from the new seasonal menu at The Queens Hotel, Portsmouth – and if you order three courses, you will be given a FREE bottle of wine.

Tucking into Wild Mushroom Pie - suitable for vegan diners



Executive Chef Simon Hartnett explained the new offering features hearty and warming dishes suitable for the colder months ahead.

“We like to reflect the beautiful building we are in when we compile our menu – this is classical food with big flavours,” he said.

The kitchen team is working with a new supplier @Portsmouth Fish, formerly known as Viviers and the menu features some new fishy dishes that are set to become much loved favourites.

New England Clam Chowder with cornbread muffin and Crab Thermidor Double Baked Souffle are among the new starters.

Main - Cod Loin with Braised White Beans, Chorizo and Green Beans



“And as a main course, one of my favourites has to be Ox Cheek Bourguignon with clotted cream mash,” added Simon.

Make sure you leave space for a yummy pudding as Spotted Dick with custard infused with rum from @The Portsmouth Distillery is now available.

And vegan diners don’t have to feel left out as the Chocolate Orange Trifle is specially made for them and is also gluten and soya free.

“If I had to chose the best way to end a meal at the Queens it would have to be our new Jamaican Ginger Treacle Tart with Guinness Ice Cream – it is just the best,” said Simon.

Dessert - Pear and Plum Pavlova

Don’t forget, to celebrate the launch of our new autumn winter menu, we are offering a complimentary bottle of Queens Hotel house wine per table of two, when ordering three courses in Restaurant 1865. The offer is valid throughout October and November 2022 from Monday to Friday. (Subject to availability. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer).

Photo Credit: Farfly Media

