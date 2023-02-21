Batman Grill in Southsea has been nominated for the TURTA award for Customer Satisfaction.

Published: 14th December 2022 14:10

The first ever Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway awards will be held on 21st February 2023.

The first ever Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway awards will be held on the 21st February 2023 in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons, hosted by MP Feryal Clark, with attendees from across the political spectrum including Skills Minister Robert Halfon (CON), Angus MacNeil (SNP), Shadow Foreign Minister Bambos Charalambous (LAB) and many others.



There is no question that the last few years have been difficult for restaurants.



With the significant challenges faced, Turkish restaurants and takeaways across Britain are celebrating making it to the finals of the UK’s first Turkish food awards.



As a nation, we are becoming increasingly health conscious and diners are keen to swap to healthier alternatives. Using fresh, simplistic ingredients with a focus on flavour, this popular cuisine has something for everyone.



This year for the first time ever, the great taste of Turkish dining is being celebrated with the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards. Supported by the sectors trade body; the Kebab Alliance and its founding members JUST EAT, McCain Foodservice and Unilever to name a few, the awards recognise and champion the efforts of local Turkish restaurants and takeaways across the UK.



The finalists have been announced for the TURTA 2023 and represent the best-in-class restaurant and takeaways awarded for their excellence, craft and great taste. The awards draw attention to the most delicious meals, most talented chefs and the highly skilled service staff in the business.



Members of the public have been voting for their favourite restaurant takeaways all over the UK and results are in.



It’s great news for the local communities, with their favourites being nominated and are celebrating after making it to the finals later this year.



Categories range from best value restaurant to best fine dining restaurant - with regional awards for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.



16 awards will be given to celebrate the best Turkish restaurants across the UK.



Musa Akan, spokesperson for the TURTA awards, comments: "There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise. It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients. The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year. The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, getting to the finals is a real achievement and all outlets should be proud."

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Allan Dorrans comments "There are several exceptional Turkish restaurants and takeaways in my constituency of Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, all of which deserve recognition. They provide a wide range of delicious, flavourful dishes, using fresh, quality ingredients, while also contributing significantly to our local economy. Turkish cuisine brings together global histories and traditions and allows those in this constituency to celebrate the various groups and cultures that make up this Scottish nation. For a long time, these restaurants have been at the heart of this South-West Scottish community, and I know my constituents will agree with me that they are of great importance to our constituency."

Turkish Restaurants have been huge contributors to Britain’s economic and cultural landscape.

