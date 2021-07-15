Emergency funding to support arts and cultural organisations

Published: 15th July 2021 17:03

Arts and cultural organisations in Portsmouth can now apply for emergency funding from the government if they are at imminent risk of failure but were financially sustainable before the coronavirus pandemic.



Eligible organisations can seek permission to apply for this fund and, if successful, can apply for grants of between £25,000 and £3m. Applicants must be able to demonstrate, via cash flow forecasts, that they are at risk of no longer trading viably within 12 weeks of the point of application.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "If you work in the arts and need help to keep your business or organisation running over the next few months, please apply for this funding. The supported disciplines are broad and include areas such as music, theatre, dance, combined arts, visual arts, comedy, film and literature. Please check the website as you could be eligible; it's a really flexible fund. As we continue opening up our businesses, it's critical that we don't lose any of our vitally important cultural venues or creative businesses. Speak up now if you need financial help to get you back on track. Anyone unsure about how to apply or if they are eligible can contact our business support team on 023 9284 1641."

Applications can be submitted up to 14 October 2021 and organisations should find out within six week whether they have secured funding. This programme is designed to support groups and organisations that sit within the remit of Arts Council England. For more information and details on how to apply visit: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/funding/culture-recovery-fund-emergency-resource-support

