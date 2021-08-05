https://analytics.google.
Seafront trail set to create family fun and business boost

Published: 5th August 2021 11:34

It's hoped a new family fun trail on Southsea seafront will provide a boost to local businesses.

Children can take part in the free activity by simply collecting a leaflet and adding stickers to their map as they spot various landmarks. The leaflets are available from information points at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, The Hard Interchange, and D-Day Story.

The Portsmouth City Council leaflet encourages children to help Sunny the Seagull find six locations but it also offers serious benefits by promoting a range of Southsea businesses and offering discounts.

The seafront trail offers some extra fun for Portsmouth residents or visitors to the city and alongside a new waterfront welcome team aims to help everyone make the most of their time spent in the city.

The welcome team will be out and about in Southsea and Old Portsmouth throughout the summer providing a range of information, alternatively people can visit the information point at the Hard Interchange from 9.30am to 4.30pm every day, or visitportsmouth.co.uk hosts a wealth of information on what's happening in the city for both visitors and residents. They can also download the Island City Living mobile app, which has a comprehensive guide to 'what's on' in Portsmouth.

iOS/App Store

Android/Google Play

Visit Portsmouth has also launched a new Put the Wind in Your Sails tourism campaign aiming to attract people to the city.

Cllr Ben Dowling, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "We're hoping the new seafront trail can add some extra fun for anyone visiting Southsea while giving a boost to local businesses and attractions. It's a simple idea and hopefully one that can help keep children entertained and tell adults about some great places to visit and get discounts. It's the latest part in our efforts to help more people have a great day out in Portsmouth."

