Appeal for funding support from the team at the Orchard Park Regeneration Project

Published: 3rd September 2021 14:52

!! IMPORTANT: MONEYZ HONEYZ !!



We have so many updates we could flood the internet but right now, we need to talk money because we're currently £5k short.

Like many projects of this type, we've had our fair share of twists and turns including THE FIRE! and most recently, an attack of COVID which has taken key team members (temporarily) out of play. We've also had to buy 60 tonnes of additional aggregate to level the court as, once the fences were down, it became apparent the surface was A LOT more of a wobbly horror than we'd first hoped. We also realised last week that the tarmac surface is A LOT more paint hungry than expected, meaning we've had to double our paint quantities.

This has left us needing to find an extra £5,000 - before our Phase 2 Crowdfunder ends on Friday 17th September. Gah!

As a team we've worked really hard to get the funds to get us SO CLOSE to completion. We've got grants, private sponsors, in-kind help, had MAGNIFICENT mini-fundraisers, the Shooting for Change challenge and danced like loons every day for a month. As a wider Portsmouth community we've done ourselves SO proud and made this project possible through donations, reward buying and volunteering.

We're 100% continuing the hustle our end and (somehow) WILL get the money to take us over the finish line.

We're also VERY open to bright ideas right now so please continue to support us and donate to our Crowdfunder if/where you can, buy a reward, share our project and posts, and tap up any rich people who have big hearts AND big pockets, because currently, we only have the former.

instagram.com/orchardparkproject

crowdfunder.co.uk/orchard-park-artwork

We love you, we thank you, we will get this done.

Annabel

Team OP

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.