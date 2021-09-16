Portsmouth Textilers Get Strictly Fever!

Published: 16th September 2021 15:54

Just days after the launch show of the BBC's flagship entertainment show, ‘Strictly Come Dancing', a group of textile enthusiasts will be celebrating the sequins, sparkle and colour of the show's iconic costumes with a very special guest.



A group of Portsmouth stitchers, knitters, quilters and crafters are welcoming a ‘fab-u-lous' speaker to their meeting at The Best Western Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea on Thursday 23rd September.

Gerald Schwanzer, the Managing Director of DSI London, the home of costumes for international competitive ballroom dancing and TV shows including ‘Strictly Come Dancing' and ‘Dancing on Ice', is coming to Portsmouth to share the secrets behind the beautiful outfits seen in ballrooms and on television screens across the world.

‘I met Gerald in January last year and had such a wonderful time listening to him talk about how the incredible work of DSI London is created, so I had to ask if he would come down to Portsmouth,' says Pam Lander Brinkley, founder of Material Girls, which has been providing members with a full programme of monthly meetings, online during lockdown and in person as soon as restrictions allowed.

‘He was originally scheduled for the Spring, which was not possible, so when he agreed to postpone to September, despite it being one of his busiest periods, I was absolutely thrilled.'

Now in its seventh year, Material Girls meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at The Best Western Royal Beach Hotel at 7pm and can be found online by searching ‘Material Girls Portsmouth' on Facebook.

Visitors are always welcome, and those who would like to hear Gerald speak can buy tickets for £5 by emailing pam.landerbrinkley@ntlworld.com.

‘Gerald and his team really are the unseen heroes of the Strictly spectacle - the work and how they do it is simply phenomenal, so it is going to be a really special evening,' says Pam. ‘We are all really excited.'

