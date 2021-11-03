Magical moments at Port Solent’s Festival of Christmas

Published: 3rd November 2021 15:10

Festive fun will be top of the wish list when Port Solent welcomes visitors to its fantastic Festival of Christmas.





The popular event returns on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December with seasonal food and drink to enjoy, street entertainment, festive music and more than 90 stalls to find that perfect Christmas gift.

There will be plenty of opportunities to make memorable moments on both days - and there’s free parking at Port Solent.

On Saturday, from 10am to 6pm, there’s live music from the Spinnaker Chorus, Pitch Pipers, the Cowplain Ukulele Players and the Fine Voice Choir.

Look out for Jack Frost and The Elvish Pressies causing magical mayhem on a walkabout around Port Solent throughout the day!

On Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, live tunes will be provided by the Igloo Band and Choir, Warsash Band and Portsmouth-based Pompey Pluckers.

Magic tricks and balloon modelling will be provided by Matthew Garett and The Squirrels will be performing street theatre.

An undercover Christmas market will offer a range of unique and handmade goods for visitors to find the perfect present for loved ones.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Pull on your Christmas hats and jumpers and get into the Christmas spirit. The Festival of Christmas makes a great day out with family or friends to get together to have some fun.

“We've got even more unique stalls than ever this year, filled with a wide range of fabulous gift ideas for people of all ages. Enjoy the live festive music and treat yourselves to delicious food and drink. There’s free parking all day at Port Solent, so everybody can stay as long as they wish.”

“Join us at Port Solent this Christmas season, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

For more information, please visit https://www.portsolent.com/events/festival-christmas-2

