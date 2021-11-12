Lighting up Fratton: Festival of Light Lantern Parade is back

Published: 12th November 2021 14:51

After the darkness of last year Fratton Big Local’s much loved ‘Festival of Light’ is back, bringing light and delight to Fratton Road and the local community.

Festival of Light Lantern Parade: Friday 19th November

Starting 6.30pm prompt from the Royal British Legion, Lucknow Street, PO11PS, walking to St Mary's Churchyard along Fratton Road led by Batala Samba band.

Hundreds of local people will carry the lanterns they made in workshops in the community ready for this the seventh Lantern Parade.

This year Fratton Big Local is delighted to also be part of the city wide ‘We Shine’ festival.

Others who wish to participate, with their own lanterns, are welcome too - but no naked flames please battery powered lights only.

The parade finishes in St Mary’s church yard (c 7pm) where there are refreshments on sale, music and ‘light’ activities till 9.00pm.

Inside the church is the spectacular light installation “Ship of the Gods” created by the local artist Henrick and Palmer who have exhibited nationally and internationally.

As part of ‘We Shine’ this will be open daily 5.00pm -9.00pm, Thurs18th, Fri19th and Sat 20th.

Please note there is no onsite parking.

More information on www.weshineportsmouth.co.uk

Also look out for 6 short animation films projected in the windows of Traders in Fratton Road and nearby Arundel Street. These have also been made by local groups working with Spoldge Designs.

Fr Bob White, chair of Fratton Big Local said :

"We are looking forward to celebrating our life as a community and lighting up Fratton with lanterns and music. The procession down Fratton Road is a wonderful experience and draws everyone into the celebration. I look forward to seeing many people there and then sharing in the wonderful ‘Ship of the Gods’ installation at the Church."

