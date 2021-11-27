Get into the festive spirit at this year's Hotwalls Christmas Market

Published: 27th November 2021 12:55

Craft lovers are in for a treat this Christmas as the Hotwalls Christmas Market is making a welcome return on Saturday 4 December and Sunday 5 December. The market is free for all to attend and the perfect opportunity to shop for local, handmade gifts.

Visitors can chat to local artists in the Open Studios, visit the Trader's Keep artisan market in the Round Tower and support local traders by shopping a range of prints, ceramics, homeware and more at the market stalls. There will also be live music as well as food and drink from The Canteen café and guest food vendors. The market is wheelchair and mobility scooter accessible and will be open from 10am until 4pm at the Hotwalls Studios in Old Portsmouth.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said, "I'm delighted to see the return of the popular Hotwalls Christmas Market. This is a great opportunity for people to support local artists and traders, and to enjoy a festive day out with family and friends."

To find out more about the event, people can visit https://hotwallsstudios.co.uk/event/hotwalls-christmas-market-2021/

The council will be following government guidelines to keep the event safe. All attendees are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within the 48 hours before the event, and to wear a face covering in the studios and Round Tower.

People should not attend the event if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Further information relating to COVID-19, including guidance on testing, self-isolation and vaccinations can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus.

The Hotwalls Studios, located in Old Portsmouth, is made up of 13 studios and artists looking to start and grow their creative ventures in an environment of mutual support, creativity and innovation. Managed by Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios offers free events for all ages and abilities and hosts Open Studios every third Sunday of the month. The Round Tower is available for events and functions and The Canteen offers an ideal location for lunch and refreshments.

The council created the vibrant quarter in 2016, taking inspiration from the Sunday art sales that took place at Point Battery since the late 1950s. Prior to this, the site was used as part of the city’s historic defences against invasion.

