Major funding boost for Undercover Skatepark Project

Published: 27th February 2022 15:31

The proposed indoor skatepark in Portsmouth city centre has taken a significant step forward after being awarded £35k from community funds managed by the local ward councillors.

The initiative, now called Pitt Street - An Undercover Skatepark Project, is looking to open a unique fully covered skating facility in the former Sainsbury's building at the northern end of Commercial Road in the city centre.

Portsmouth’s first indoor skatepark will have a variation of ramps, ledges, and rails set out to create endless skating combinations within a circuit. One third of the building will be used for roller discos but will also double up as a shared space for other creative activities. A shop, café and social area will also feature.

The award of £35k by the Charles Dickens ward councillors is a major funding boost for the project team who hope to be able to open their doors to the public in Spring 2022.

Labour Councillor for Charles Dickens ward, Cal Corkery said:

"We have been really impressed by Jacob and Jenna's vision for a new inclusive community facility right in the heart of Charles Dickens ward. It's a pleasure to be able to help support the project through use of our ward community funds. We can't wait to see the finished project!"

Co-founder of the Undercover Skatepark Project, Jacob Skinner said:

"We are so proud that our project has reached the point it has and we're massively grateful for the support we have gained from our councillors in the Charles Dickens ward. We're very excited for the future of Pitt Street - An Undercover Skatepark Project and can't wait to welcome our surrounding community once our doors open in Spring 2022. Thank you for your continued support, people of Portsmouth."

Local community activist and Buckland estate resident, Yinka Adeniran said:

"Living in the area I know how important it is for our children and young people to have things to do and places to go which keeps them off the streets. I'm looking forward to working with the Undercover Skatepark team to ensure this project succeeds and becomes a valuable community resource."

