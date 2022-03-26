Sparking children's artistic talents

Published: 26th March 2022 15:35

More than 3,000 young children have benefited from, and enjoyed engaging with, an exciting new musical called Spark, the Smallest Dragon. The musical was created as an animation in an imaginative initiative funded by Portsmouth Cultural Education Partnership in partnership with Portsmouth City Council, pre-school music group Melody Tots and Portsmouth Music Hub.

Children across Portsmouth took part in lively workshops where they engaged with cuddly dragon puppets, performed dragon dances, enjoyed singing about Spark, played instruments and listened to a violinist, among other colourful artistic activities.

Online training and resources were provided for early years settings and schools to support teachers so the activities could be integrated into regular activities with the children.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader of the Council and its Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: "This is such an inclusive and exciting way to engage young children in the arts. Portsmouth benefits from so many talented artists and the children have clearly loved engaging and performing with Spark the dragon."

The short animation of Spark, the Smallest Dragon can be found at: https://youtu.be/CjrEOWZitsI

