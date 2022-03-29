Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics presents Trail of International Art around the City

Published: 29th March 2022 14:06

Ahead of this year’s Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, due to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th May, organisers The Guildhall Trust are bringing an international flavour of comic art to the city with a FREE trail created by a series of talented artists from Thailand.

Running from 4th-17th April, 20 pieces of artwork can be explored in poster sites across the city, which link to the Comic Con website for a background to the artist and their work, and where a map of all artwork locations can be downloaded. The artworks can also be viewed online here and they will also be on display at this year’s Comic Con.

The trail has been developed by Jonathan Scott, Creative Co-ordinator for Portsmouth Comic Con and illustrator, who has been based in Thailand for the last year, utilising connections he has made during his time in Bangkok.

Some of the artists featured include Paul Limgenco who has worked on Neon Black, Elseworlds and Cauldron Magazine, Sketchman Boris who runs the BKK UNZINE, illustrator Hirunkorn Nikornsaen aka Super Fah Jellyfish and Nirut Chamsuwan, with many noting mainstream manga and anime influences on their work and the Thai comic industry.

Other artists featured include those studying at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, who are excited at the prospect of seeing their work being enjoyed almost 6,000 miles away!

Kawakhwan, an illustrator, graphic designer, visual storyteller, game and motion designer studying within the International Programme in Communication Design at Chulalongkorn University said, “I see a ton of creative art and storytelling that is made by Thai people. However, not many Thai artists are being supported and recognised on a global platform. Comics are a universal graphic language that connect the reader with the creator.”

Kawakhwan’s teacher, lecturer at the Faculty of Communication Arts, Nicolas Verstappen, has also been highly supportive of the International Art Trail, recording an interview mini-series on the History of Thai Comics which will also be available to download via the Comic Con website.

A comics scholar, Verstappen has a published monograph, “The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes” [River Books, 2021], and is also editor of the GAP comics zine series, an occasional panel moderator, an exhibition curator and a comics art consultant.

Tickets to experience the full Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall on 7th-8th May are selling quickly with people advised to buy now to avoid disappointment.

Featuring the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment with panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR, steampunk, merch, the wonderful world of cosplay and special features of a Star Wars walk-through experience, She-Quential - Celebration of Female Superheroes (Saturday) and a World of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Sunday) – Portsmouth Comic Con offers something for everyone aged 3 – 100+ in the biggest family-friendly Comic Con of its kind!

If you’re serious about comics, love Marvel/DC and cult series, or are simply looking for a fun day out for all the family – this is the event for you…

See https://portsmouthcomiccon.com/comic-con-international-initiative-2022/ to download a map (coming soon) of the International Art Trail, find out more and book your tickets.

