Celebrate the May Bank Holiday with free live music at Port Solent

Published: 5th April 2022 17:26
Port Solent’s May Bank Holiday live music event is set to return on Sunday 1 May to give visitors a free, fun-filled day of entertainment from local talent.
 

Portsmouth-based sixties band, Mojo Dollar, will entertain guests with a mix of Mod, Motown, Blues and Beat. New for 2022, The Voltaires - an award-winning ultimate Rock and Pop covers band who are experts in packed dance-floors full of people singing, dancing and jumping around. Lauren and The Heatwaves is another new addition this year bringing lots of Motown & 60s music with a bit of Northern Soul.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Manager, said: “This is our first big event of 2022 and we’re so excited for people to visit us again and discover all the new restaurants and enjoy the music while making moments at Port Solent. We’ve been hosting live music events for many years and it’s great to be able to announce another brilliant event for the local community to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the long weekend, for free.” 

“We’re pleased to welcome back Mojo Dollar who were a huge success at 2019’s event and look forward to welcoming our new acts, The Voltaires and Lauren and The Heatwaves. We hope everyone enjoys the event and that we’re treated with some sunshine!”

“With plenty of bars and restaurants to choose from, there is a huge choice of food and drink available for anyone wanting to extend their visit, and with free parking, visitors can eat, drink and enjoy the music for as long as they like!”

The line-up for the day is as follows:
Lauren and The Heatwaves: 13:00 - 14:00
Mojo Dollar: 14:30 - 15:15 & 15:30 - 16:15
The Voltaires: 16:45 - 17:30 & 17:45 - 18:30

For more information, visit: https://www.portsolent.com/

