Portsmouth

>

Culture

>

General News Port Solent gets into top gear for Summer Car Meets Published: 19th May 2022 14:28 Summer evenings at Port Solent are back on track with the return of the group Car Meets running every Thursday from 31st May to the end of August. Motor fans from across the region will be en route for the weekly auto ﬁx, featuring sensational supercars and cool classics. These will run in addition to Port Solent’s popular general car meets that take place on the second and last Sunday of each month. Running on Thursdays from 7pm to 9.30pm at the popular Port Solent waterfront leisure destination, the Summer Car Meets promise to be a fun-fuelled treat for motor enthusiasts. This year’s schedule features: 31 May: MX5 - The two seater convertible legend 2nd June: Solent Renegades - Something for everyone, from classic motors to the latest sports cars 9 June: Mustangs - Did you know that the Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car worldwide? 16 June: Midweek MINIs - Featuring a range of classic and unique MINIs 23 June: Beachdubbin - Especially for Volkswagen enthusiasts 30 June: TVR - Get into gear with terriﬁc TVRs 7 July: Petroleum Spirit - From Supercars to Classics, Americana to the Highly Modiﬁed 14 July: Porsche - Enjoy the wonderful world of Porsche from the PCGB Southern Group 21 July: Hampshire Classic Cars - Discover beautifully restored classics 28 July: Hampshire and Berkshire RSOC - Explore some of the region’s very best Rally Sport cars 4 August: Mustangs - The return of the mighty Mustangs! 11 August: Solent Renegades - For motor enthusiasts of the classics to the very latest sports models 18 August: Ferraris - Get up close to the ultimate sports car, the Ferrari! 25 August: Victory Wheelers - Check out some awesome motors with Victory Wheelers, the South Coast's leading Custom, American and Hot Rod club. Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Port Solent’s sensational Summer Car Meets are back and this year we have a great line-up of old favourites and stunning new sports vehicles. “Whether you’re a motor enthusiast or simply fancy a great evening browsing the cars on show alongside our lovely waterside location, you’re sure to have a great time. The Summer Car Meets are free to attend, and there are plenty of fantastic bars and restaurants to suit all tastes on the long summer evenings.” For full listings of the events at Port Solent visit https://www.portsolent.com/whatson Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.