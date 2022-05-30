https://analytics.google.
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Somerstown fun in the sun

Published: 30th May 2022 15:13
More than 1,000 people turned out for the Somerstown May Fayre and a variety of free activities provided by Portsmouth City Council.

It was also a chance to show the community plans by the council for 480 new homes in the area to replace Horatia and Leamington houses which are being deconstructed.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, Cllr Darren Sanders, said: "It was great to see so many people here. It's a real vote of confidence in the work the council is doing to improve the area. After decades of false dawns, people can start to see real change for the better.

"It was also great to see so many people taking part in the consultation on the current suggestions. Local people have been at the heart of everything the council has done here and the plans are better for it."


Deconstruction of the towers is moving at speed and the council is simultaneously looking at the detail of achieving a mix of houses, flats and community space with the community itself having influenced its development.

Rowan Melville senior architect at Karakusevic Carson Architects, who displayed the plans the council and design team have been working on, said: "It was fantastic to see so many local people out having fun and getting to know more about the plans for the area."

If anyone would like to take part in the community panel and help influence the development of the housing and open space scheme, contact Tim Raw, the council's regeneration engagement manager, on tim.raw@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or 07901 100537. There are monthly meetings with the design team.

Comments

