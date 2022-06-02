St Mary’s Fratton at Heart of Amazing World Ocean Day Celebration

Published: 2nd June 2022 09:21

An exciting arts project, Octopus Story, is taking place across Portsmouth, uniting artists, school children, writers, creators and marine biologists. At the heart of Octopus Story is a day-long celebration of World Ocean Day which will be held on Wednesday 8th June at St Mary’s Church, Fratton.

“We’re bringing the ocean to St Mary’s,” Octopus Story’s organiser Roy Hanney says: “It’s going to be a brilliant day for the whole family and includes workshops, an exhibition and an evening of film and live performances.”

The Octopus Story exhibition goes live at St Mary’s at 1pm and features a giant octopus and fantastical sea creatures hanging above the ground. “It’s as if they’re floating in the sea,” says Roy. “It’s an imagined world of strange and bizarre creatures that might have emerged from a sea polluted by plastic.”

Created by artists and local children, all the works focus on the sea pollution we can’t see – noise, microplastics and chemicals.

The workshops run between 4pm and 6pm and include activities from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and postgraduate marine researchers from University of Portsmouth.

The evening kicks off at 7pm with dance from Kings Youth Theatre. It also features Becci Louise, the author of Octopus Medicine, the book that inspired Octopus Story.

Stacey Tonkin of Bristol Aquarium will tell incredible experiences of caring for a Giant Pacific Octopus, there will be sea shanties from The Powder Monkeys, local writers performing poetry ocean tales, as well as several short films.

“Octopus Story is one of a series of amazing events running till November,” says local author Matt Wingett, who is performing at St Mary’s. “It’s all about raising awareness for our fragile yet incredibly important natural resources, and promoting protection for at least 30% of our oceans by 2030, due to be discussed at the next COP-15 conference in China this year. As an island Portsmouth will be badly hit by rising sea levels and marine pollution. Octopus Story will be a great event to capture the imaginations of all generations.”

Roy adds: “Basically, everyone should come and celebrate World Ocean Day with us – because if we don’t start looking after it, then the ocean really will be coming to St Mary’s!”

Further information: Sign the 30x30 petition to get 30% of the world’s oceans protected by 2030 here: https://worldoceanday.org/take-action/conservation-action-focus/

All 8th June Octopus Story events are free.

For tickets for the workshops and the evening performance register using the link below:

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1605955666457135/

Schools Workshop & Other Artists & Event Photographs: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1B9QwRXEGzNwLx7EW0ygTrV4bEO-76njA?usp=sharing

The Octopus Story project is supported by funding from the National Lottery via the Arts Council England.

