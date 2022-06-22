Exciting arts workshops taking place at Groundlings Theatre

Published: 22nd June 2022 14:13

Octopus Story, the year-long arts project taking place across the city, has launched an exciting programme of workshops taking at Groundlings Theatre on the weekend of 9th/10th July. Working with leading experts from the fields of immersive theatre, video projection and sound, participants will have the opportunity to get hands on and help develop the octopus’s story which will be told in Portsmouth Cathedral in November.

Roy Hanney, Octopus Story Creative Director, said: “This is an opportunity to learn from some of the best people working in the arts at the moment. The half-day workshops will take place Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Participants don’t need any prior experience and will get the chance to learn and play with equipment and techniques.”

The immersive theatre workshops, run by Joe Hufton who has previously worked for Secret Cinema, will allow people to understand what goes into making immersive theatre and create mysterious encounters for the audience. The sound workshops, run by producer and multi-instrumentalist Rusty Sheriff, will give participants equipment to record atmospheric soundscapes. The video projection workshops will allow people to play with light, video and images under the expert tuition of local artist and digital storyteller Thomas Buckley.

Each workshop will run three times across the weekend, each focusing on a different part of the octopus’s story. People can pick and choose how they want to be involved which could include a full weekend immersed in one of the workshops, attending one session of each workshop or coming along to one or two session.

Workshops are open to everyone aged 16 or above.

Tickets are £5 which includes refreshments.

Octopus Story wants everyone to be able to take part so if you want to be part of it but can’t afford it then please email octopusstoryportsmouth@gmail.com for free tickets.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/366737350287

