https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Short Story Competition 2021 launches

Published: 2nd August 2021 12:31
Aspiring writers can now enter Portsmouth City Council's annual short story competition for a chance to win £500 and have their short story published online.

This year's competition has the theme '10 years ago'. Writers can choose to interpret the theme how they wish in an original, non-published short story up to a maximum of 4,000 words.

Entries are open to anyone aged 16 and over who lives, works or studies in Portsmouth or can demonstrate a close personal connection to the city. The entry fee is £5 and the competition runs from Friday 30 July - Friday 29 October 2021.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "This annual competition is a fantastic chance for budding writers to share their creative talent with the Portsmouth community. If you've ever wondered if you could write a book, this is your opportunity to see if writing is something you enjoy. We look forward to seeing how people choose to interpret this year's theme."

This annual competition has been running since 2015 with previous winners and shortlisted entries published in 'City of Stories', available from Portsmouth Libraries. The winner of the £500 prize will be announced at Portsmouth BookFest in February 2022.

For more information on how to enter and the terms and conditions, visit the library service's digital platform: portsmouth.spydus.co.uk. For further enquiries, email libraries@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9281 9311.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies