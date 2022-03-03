Encourage an adult to learn to read this World Book Day!

Published: 3rd March 2022 12:08

Local charity Read Easy Portsmouth is using World Book Day 2022 to encourage adults who struggle to read to come forward and ask for help. They’re also hoping it will enable them to find more volunteers to support their work.

They are asking people who know of friends and family members who cannot read, to pass on the Read Easy Portsmouth phone number, and encourage them to make a call that could transform their lives.

World Book Day, which takes place this year on Thursday 3rd March, aims to inspire children to read for pleasure and read together with their families. But parents and grandparents who cannot read are not able to provide this support for their children or grandchildren and their learning, with many missing out on the important bonding time that comes with sharing a bedtime story.

The recent BBC1 documentary ‘Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51’ followed The Repair Shop presenter and dad Jay Blades as he learnt to read with Read Easy. Like many other parents who struggle to read, Jay had never been able to read his children bedtime stories. The highlight of the documentary was when Jay reached his goal of being able to read his teenage daughter one of her favourite childhood books.

Read Easy Portsmouth offers free and confidential, one-to-one coaching, from trained volunteers. Coaches and learners meet weekly at approved local venues, or online, to work for just half an hour at a time through a structured, phonics-based reading programme.

Read Easy Portsmouth’s Team Leader Louise Bullivant says; “Read Easy Portsmouth didn’t even exist last World Book Day but now we’re fully operational with a good number of trained coaches working with adults in Portsmouth to help them learn to read or improve their reading. It’s going incredibly well with both readers and coaches saying it’s having a positive impact on their lives.

“Those who struggle to read should not feel embarrassed about coming forward and asking for help. There are lots of different reasons why people don’t learn to read in childhood. For some it may have been a lack of support from their own family or school, for others it may have been undiagnosed dyslexia. Whatever the reason we are friendly, welcoming and here to help anyone over 18.”

“We’d also love to hear from people who have a bit of free time and could volunteer for Read Easy Portsmouth to help us deliver this life changing work. It could be as a coach or a position on our management team. It’s not a huge time commitment and many of our current volunteers do it alongside full-time jobs and family responsibilities. Visit readeasy.org.uk and search for the Portsmouth group to find out more about the opportunities available.”

Johnathan is one of Read Easy’s success stories. He started the Read Easy programme in 2020 when the country went into lockdown. He found it frustrating not being able to help his children with home-schooling. Now, he can read with his family, enjoys reading novels and has a new-found confidence in himself and in the future.

He says, “More than anything I want to know I have achieved something in life and to show my kids that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. Most importantly, I want to see the smiles on their faces when I read to them. It’s such a massive achievement for me and nothing makes me happier.”

For more information about learning to read with Read Easy Portsmouth contact:

07926 984 697/ portsmouthcoordinator@readeasy.org.uk

Or to volunteer contact: portsmouthadmin@readeasy.org.uk

