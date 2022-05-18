https://analytics.google.
Conan Doyle celebrated in international lecture series

Published: 18th May 2022 12:12
Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts from across the globe are invited to join local fans for a free series of online talks starting on 23 May hosted by Portsmouth City Council's Conan Doyle Collection team. 

 


 

Last year's successful Professor Neil McCaw Lecture Series attracted audiences from the USA, Germany, Netherlands, France and Canada. This year, event organisers are hoping to build on this success with a new series of three talks from researchers who have recently utilised the city's vast Conan Doyle Collection. 

The Conan Doyle talk series begins on 23 May with a view on Conan Doyle founding and playing for Portsmouth Football Club in the 1880s under the pseudonym of A.C.Smith.

On 24 May the talk looks at Sherlock Holmes' doubles that were advertised as Conan Doyle's own work. The series concludes on 26 May with a look at how Conan Doyle presented himself in popular Victorian magazines of the time, The Idler.

The Conan Doyle talks commemorate Professor Neil McCaw's dedication to the Conan Doyle Collection, to enable people to learn more about these famous and popular works, whether they are fans, authors or academics.

To attend the Conan Doyle talks, register online at https://portsmouth.spydus.co.uk/cgi-bin/spydus.exe/MSGTRN/WPAC/EVENTS?HOMEPRMS=EVSESPARAMS

