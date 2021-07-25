Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Flagships Taking Centre Stage this summer with the opening of the Mary Rose’s 1545 – When Their World Ended

Published: 25th July 2021 10:39

The new immersive Mary Rose visitor experience at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard takes centre stage this summer

Experience 1545 - When Their World Ended - opens to visitors on Monday, 26th July

Step back in time to hear from King Henry VIII and the crew of Britain's most famous shipwreck and re-live the final moments on board the Mary Rose as it sinks during the Battle of the Solent on 19th July 1545

The partnership of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) and the Mary Rose Trust (MRT), continues with Flagships Taking Centre Stage in 2021 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard this summer with the opening of the Mary Rose's 1545 - When Their World Ended.

The summer of 2021 continues to see the world class heritage destination putting its incredible flagships; HMS Victory and the Mary Rose; centre stage by introducing exciting new visitor experiences which will be included in its Ultimate Explorer ticket, a simplified annual ticket launched last summer.

Following on from the successful launch of HMS Victory: The Nation's Flagship earlier this year, the Mary Rose will be introducing a new immersive visitor experience opening to visitors on Monday, 26th July.

Oscar-winning Actress Dame Judi Dench is helping visitors to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard step back in time to relive the sinking of the Mary Rose in its stunning new experience. 1545 will allow visitors to be fully immersed in the Battle of the Solent and re-live the final breath-taking moments on board King Henry VIII's favourite ship. Dame Judi is introducing the experience, which is home to the Mary Rose and the world's biggest collection of Tudor artefacts.

Chief Executive of the Mary Rose, Dominic Jones, said, "We're delighted to be able to bring to life the final moments of the Mary Rose with 1545 - as a spectacular interactive experience. It's an exciting addition for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard over the summer holidays and will give visitors a way to understand how her story as a warship ended, and how ours as a museum began."

Dame Judi Dench added, "I remember being one of the millions who watched The Mary Rose being raised from the Solent in 1982, and it's a memory that has stayed with me ever since. Her incredible story both before she sank and now afterwards reveals so much about our history and 1545, as a new immersive experience is a great introduction to those fateful final moments overseen by King Henry VIII."

Dominic Tweddle, Director General for the National Museum of the Royal Navy says "After the successful launch of the new HMS Victory: The Nation's Flagship display earlier this year, we are excited for visitors to go back another 200 years and explore the story of another great ship from the dockyard with this new interactive exhibit by our partners at the Mary Rose Museum. We hope the combination of these two new immersive displays makes a visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard an unmissable event this summer".

1545 will be open to the public from 10am on Monday 26 July 2021, to coincide with the start of the school summer holidays and in the same month 476 years ago that the Mary Rose sank.

It is expected to be a huge draw for families in helping all generations learn about one of the most important historical shipwrecks and collections of Tudor artefacts, shining a light on life 500 years ago.

