Portsmouth

>

Culture

>

Museums Puzzle solving, model making, and talking history at the D-Day Story this summer Published: 27th July 2021 11:06 A range of fun activities are taking place at the D-Day Story this August - perfect if your children love cracking codes, model making, and getting caught up in the past. All events are included in the price of your ticket, with a small fee for the Airfix kits, and no need to book.

Told through the personal accounts of people who were there and brought to life through stunning audio-visual presentations and iconic objects, the museum tells the story of D-Day. It is hosting several workshops across the summer holidays, including a challenge that will take children around the museum solving puzzles along the way, and a chance for parents and carers to reconnect to childhood with an Airfix model making day. There's also a chance to make history come to life and meet some of the characters featured as part of the D-Day story, as well as an opportunity for everyone to get involved with an autism-friendly open day. Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said: "This is your chance to learn more about an important Portsmouth story in interesting and interactive ways. Children will learn about the D-Day landings, perhaps for the first time, and parents and carers can brush up their knowledge, all while learning new skills together. If you haven't been to the D-Day Story, this is your chance to experience this fascinating museum." On Tuesday 3 August, from 10am to 4pm get ready for 'Operation: Spies and lies'. Your mission is to work together to complete challenges, crack codes, and answer questions to find a mystery object hidden in the museum. The challenge will take you around the museum, learning more about the objects and people involved in D-Day. Complete all the puzzles to win a prize and get an exclusive free D-Day backpack to take home. On Tuesday 10 August, from 10am to 3.30pm take part in 'Airfix extravaganza'. Make your own genuine Airfix model to take home in this exclusive event that's fun for kids aged 6 to 96 - and above. This is your opportunity for nostalgia and passing on the model making passion to the next generation. Or simply try out a new hobby with help from our friendly volunteers. Build your model and get a set of paints to make it look amazing at the museum or to complete it at home. There is a small charge of £2 per model on top of your museum entry. On Sunday 15 August, from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 4pm join us for an Autism friendly family day specially designed for children with autism and run by an SEN specialist. Make a D-Day plane and try flying it to the landing beaches. Build a landing craft and float it across the sea, then go and explore the real 59 metre long Landing Craft Tank 7074 at the museum. On Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August from 11am to 3pm 'Meet the wartime characters'. As you explore the museum meet and chat to the people and personalities that made D-Day a success. From Major General Percy Hobart, who made a range of ‘funny' specialist tanks a reality, to the young people who delivered vital messages on the home front. Discover their stories and get a unique window into wartime life and experiences. In addition to these one-off events, the D-Day Story is also running the 'Take the Helm' series, a programme of 10 creative workshops that are free for 14-16 year olds that receive free schools meals, and £20 a day for others. Over 10 days you will work alongside film makers, theatre professionals and design specialists and with other 14 to 16-year-olds to design and deliver activities for families at Victorious Festival. Each event includes a nutritious meal. Starting on 3 August, you can find out more and book here: https://theddaystory.com/take-the-helm/ More information is at www.theddaystory.com/events. You can follow the D-Day Story on @theddaystory on Facebook and Twitter and @theddaystory_portsmouth on Instagram Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.