Museums Little-known story of the Royal Navy’s heroic coastal forces in both World Wars told for the first time in major new gallery at Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower Published: 8th October 2021 09:43 The remarkable and little-known story of the Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces which made such an extraordinary contribution to both world wars is to be told for the first time in a major new permanent gallery opening on Saturday 9th October. View from the entrance of CMB331 in the foreground and MTB71 in the background The Night Hunters: The Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces at War opens at The National Museum of the Royal Navy’s Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport and pays tribute to the small band of young, courageous men, often reservist volunteers, who manned the wooden craft which were heavily armed, carrying ammunition, explosives and high-octane fuel as they went in to attack enemy naval forces at close range. It is said it was the nearest thing to hand-to-hand fighting experienced within the Royal Navy in the Second World War and their service was recognised with an unprecedented 3,000 decorations, including four Victoria Crosses. The National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) has worked in partnership with the Coastal Forces Heritage Trust (CFHT), to fund and develop the new gallery which is located in the historic former mine store built in 1899 at Priddy’s Hard, the armament depot that supplied weapons, ammunition and equipment to the Royal Navy which is now home to Explosion Museum. CFHT was in receipt of funding from fines levied on the banking industry for manipulating the LIBOR rate. Lockheed Martin is also a corporate partner in the project. Taking centre stage in the gallery are two of the Second World War historic boats, Coastal Motor Boat CMB331 and Motor Torpedo Boat MTB71, that made such an extraordinary contribution to naval warfare. Immortalised as “Spitfires of the Seas” they were often deployed in the dark, at incredibly high speeds as small but fast attack craft travelling at speeds up to 35 knots. CMB 331 was commanded by Commander Derek ‘Jake’ Wright who quickly gained a reputation for bringing his crew back alive. He was one of only 44 to be awarded three Distinguished Service Crosses during the Second World War and post-war he became Director of the tea company Brooke Bond. The gallery features some of his personal artefacts including uniform which by modern standards would barely have managed to protect the crew from the elements. Rare photographs capture the intensity of serving in the coastal forces and the off-duty antics of the crews. Because of the stealthy nature of their operations, few photographs exist of them in action. Sketches, note books and some of the more personal ephemera gives a fascinating insight into the lives of these everyday heroes. Kenneth Haines Album - Short MTB off Weymouth Larger objects on display include a Holman Projector, a relatively crude anti-aircraft weapon operated by compressed air that was an effective stop-gap measure to deter German aircraft; a Mark 11 Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun and a buoyant acoustic mine, representative of the many thousands laid by the boats. A gripping audio-visual display vividly recreates the drama and adrenaline of a motor torpedo boat (MTB) night attack on a convoy. The crew, although very young with an average age of just 21-years-old, were highly trained and exhibited an exceptionally high esprit de corps in a theatre of war punctuated by high risks, incredible danger and challenging working conditions. Among them was the future Avenger Patrick Macnee, who became a household name in the 1960s, the second Dr Who, Patrick Troughton, renowned conservationist Sir Peter Scott and James Bond director Guy Hamilton. The Night Hunters also highlights the essential role played by the Womens’ Royal Naval Service (WRNS) who managed and worked the 23 shore bases all around the UK coast from which the boats operated. Shore bases were also located across the globe from Iceland to the Far East. Professor Dominic Tweddle, Director General of the National Museum of the Royal Navy said: “The Night Hunters is an extraordinary opportunity to highlight a hitherto little-known part of the Royal Navy story. Their service has all the elements of an incredible story, but sadly they often paid with the ultimate sacrifice. They were incredibly brave young men onboard what were really quite basic boats, loaded with fuel and ammunition, working at high speed, often under the cloak of darkness. Their service and sense of duty send a shiver down the spine and we are truly grateful to be working with the Coastal Forces Heritage Trust to open a gallery, so that their story can be shared.” Vice Admiral Sir Paul Haddacks KCB, Chairman of the Coastal Forces Heritage Trust said: "I am delighted that the Coastal Forces Museum will open in the Autumn and that the Trust will therefore have realised its core objective. This is a significant milestone, the culmination of about ten years of planning, fundraising, lobbying and publicity. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal and generous supporters who have continued to back the Trust over long periods of uncertainty and often with little obvious progress. I also want to thank and pay tribute to our principal partners, The National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust." The gallery is named the Robert Hichens Memorial Exhibition. Lieutenant Commander Robert Hichens was a legendary figure, pioneering successes against German fast attack E-boats in the North Sea and English Channel. He became the most highly decorated RNVR (Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve) Officer with two Distinguished Service Orders, three Distinguished Service Crosses and three Mentions in Dispatches. His death in 1943 sent shockwaves through the coastal forces. Entry to The Night Hunters and Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower is included in a ticket for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard which is jointly operated by the National Museum for the Royal Navy and Mary Rose Museum. The joint ticket gives extraordinary access to world-class attractions based across the Portsmouth and Gosport sites including the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport, HMS Victory, the Mary Rose Museum and HMS Warrior. For further details about tickets, including the Ultimate Explorer Ticket which gives 12-month entry to all attractions, visit www.historicdockyard.co.uk. 