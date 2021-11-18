Live Local, Explore Local - National Treasures on Your Doorstep

Discounted limitless days out for a year are now possible for residents with Portsmouth and Southampton postcodes as the region’s biggest visitor attraction launches a special winter-long offer with up to £30 savings on a Ultimate Explorer family ticket.

The famous historic ships and museums of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including the Mary Rose, HMS Victory and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport are part of a new Live Local, Explore Local residents' scheme being launched on 15 November.

Brand new additions to the Historic Dockyard in the last 18 months include the launch of a new £1 million gallery HMS Victory: The Nation’s Flagship that tells the fascinating story of this unique survivor over her 256-year history. Visitors can now walk right underneath the nation’s historic flagship on a new walkway and get a view of the ship that has only ever seen by a handful of shipwrights and Nelson himself.

This summer saw the launch of 1545 When Their World Ended at the Mary Rose which captures the drama of the final minutes of Henry VIII’s world famous warship, dramatically raised from the Solent nearly 40 years ago. 1545 allows visitors to witness the Battle of the Solent and re-live the final breath-taking moments on board the Mary Rose.

Just opened at Explosion Museum is The Night Hunters: The Royal Navy’s Costal Forces at War that retells the high-octane story of a lesser-known navy division of largely young men undertaking deadly operations to defend the English Channel and the North Sea. As small and fast attack craft travelling up to 35 knots, it is no wonder they were immortalised as “Spitfires of the Seas”.

Local residents who show proof of their address when they arrive in person at the Historic Dockyard visitor centre on The Hard, Portsmouth or at Gosport’s Royal Navy Submarine Museum or Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower get £15 off individual Ultimate Explorer tickets; and up to £30 off an Ultimate Explorer family ticket (up to two adults and three children) with valid proof of address. The offer is available until 31 March 2022. Tickets are not available online.

Joint statement from the operators of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Operations Ltd Dominic Jones, The Mary Rose and Matthew Sheldon, the National Museum of the Royal Navy said:

“We are encouraging all local residents to become ambassadors for what’s on their doorstep. Visit with friends and family and see what makes Portsmouth Historic Dockyard one of the must-see destinations in the country if not the world. Many of our local community still work and volunteer in our amazing museums, ships and attractions and given it’s been a tough 18 months it has been brilliant to see the support of so many visitors coming through our gates. However, we are about to face a tough winter period and really do need as many people to visit and support our incredible attractions with this fantastic offer.”

The Ultimate Explorer ticket gives 12 months entry to all 11 attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and in Gosport. For more details, and terms and conditions, visit www.historicdockyard.co.uk/localoffer

