D-Day Story to host a range of family-friendly festive events

Published: 30th November 2021 17:26

Families are in for a treat as Portsmouth City Council's D-Day Story is offering four festive events in the run up to Christmas.

The events are taking place as follows:

Christmas choir performance on board the Landing Craft Tank 7074 - Friday 3 December, 5pm until 7:30pm

Visitors can enjoy a unique performance from the Cantando Female Voice Community Choir. They will need to book in advance by emailing theddaystory@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or calling 02392 882555. More information can be found on the D-Day Story website.

Marvellous models and Christmas quiz - Saturday 11 December, 10am until 3pm

Visitors can see military warships brought to life through the handmade models of South Coast Modellers, and also take part in a Christmas quiz for a chance to win a prize. This event is included in the museum ticket price, and people do not need to book in advance.

Christmas crafts: felt dog - Saturday 18 December, 11am until 12pm and 1:30pm until 2:30pm

Visitors can enjoy sewing their own felt dog decoration with expert assistance from wartime reenactor Jane Glennie. This event is included in the museum ticket price and people will need to book in advance by emailing MVS@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or calling 02392 834737.

Christmas crafts: peg dolly angels - Sunday 19 December, 11am until 2pm

Visitors can learn how to make their own peg dolly decoration with expert assistance from activity specialist Vikki Phillips. This event is included in the museum ticket price, and people do not need to book in advance.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said, "These events are the perfect opportunity for families to get into the festive spirit, whilst also enjoying a visit to the D-Day Story and learning about Portsmouth's fascinating past."

To book tickets and find out more information about The D-Day Story, people can visit www.theddaystory.com.

The council will be following government guidelines to keep the events safe. All visitors are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within the 48 hours before the events, and to wear a face covering inside the museum and onboard LCT 7074.

People should not attend the events if they have symptoms of COVID-19, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Further information relating to COVID-19, including guidance on testing, self-isolation and vaccinations can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus.

