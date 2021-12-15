The D-Day Story in Portsmouth joins nationwide National Lottery Days Out campaign to offer discounted entry this winter

Published: 15th December 2021 16:16

Visitors to The D-Day Story in Portsmouth will be able to redeem a £25 voucher on admission this winter thanks to the museum's participation in a new National Lottery Days Out campaign with VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.

National Lottery players who purchase a Lotto ticket this winter, will be able to redeem a £25 voucher against entry tickets to hundreds of tourist attractions and experiences across the UK including The D-Day Story Portsmouth. The voucher code can be redeemed through the VisitBritain Shop at NationalLotteryDaysOut.com

Councillor Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said:

"It's really great that visitors to the city and Portsmouth residents can access this offer and get a wonderful day out at The D-Day Story interactive museum in the city at a much reduced price. There are plenty of themed events throughout the year, so there should be something for every interest.

"It's really important for children to visit places such as The D-Day Story, not only to gain an understanding of our collective history, but to have fun connecting with how life was for their grandparents."

A family of two adults and three children can reduce their cost of on-the-door entry to just £5.38 by using the voucher, and when visitors' total entry costs is less than £25 there'll be no charge for entry.

There is lots to choose from to take advantage of this offer, from this season's 'Take on the WW2 make do and mend attitude this Christmas' where visitors can have a go at sewing their very own homemade decorations, to Airfix model making bringing nostalgia to the next generation. Activities include:

Felt dog on Saturday 18 December 2021, 11am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Learn how to craft a little felt dog. Inspired by a Second World War pattern, these cute canines will look fantastic hanging on your Christmas tree.

Peg dolly angels on Sunday 19 December 2021, 11am to 2pm. Learn how to make a beautiful little peg dolly angel to sit on your Christmas tree, inspired by the classic wooden pegs used during the Second World War.

Airfix extravaganza, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 February 2022, 11am to 2pm. Make your own genuine Airfix model to take home in this exclusive event that’s fun for kids aged 6 to 96.

The D-Day Story has benefited from two Heritage Lottery grants. The first enabled a complete transformation of the museum in 2018 and the second, in partnership with the Royal Navy, contributed to the restoration of Landing Craft Tank 7074. A visit to The D-Day Story now also includes access aboard Landing Craft Tank 7074, further bringing the story of D-Day and those involved to life alongside a new audio guide which has recently launched.

