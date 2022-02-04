Portsmouth

>

Culture

>

Museums This half-term enjoy fun under cover of darkness and see the Mary Rose in a different light Published: 4th February 2022 11:11 Well known for their night time raids often undertaken in darkness, the Coastal Forces squads of the Second World War are the inspiration behind family activities this February half term at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as visitors of all ages are encouraged to search by torchlight to hunt hidden treasures. A young visitor in HMS Alliance submarine - Credit: The National Museum of the Royal Navy The Night Hunters: The Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces at War is the newest major gallery at Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower and included in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s Ultimate Explorer Ticket. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Hunt Under Cover of Darkness, Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th February Search by torch for the hidden hunters at Explosion Museum’s Night Hunters Gallery, the sneaky submarines at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, or even the crafty commandoes at the HMS Gallery at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. These activities are free with a valid ticket and operate during normal museum opening hours. Victory Gallery, Silhouettes in The Space, Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th February The dedicated play space in the Victory Gallery helps children explore shadows, light and dark, all in a newly-revamped Victory Gallery showcasing the history of the nation’s flagship from acorn to icon. Operating during normal opening hours and free with a valid ticket, this activity is great for children. The Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Life in the Depths Play Day at Busy Boats Bay, Monday 21st February This family play day is inspired by how stealthy submarines and deep-sea creatures hide and seek in the darkness of the ocean, and once finished, visitors can learn more still by exploring the Submarine Museum itself. Accessibly from 11am to 3pm this play day is free with a valid ticket. Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Night Hunters Torchlight Raid, Friday 25th February It’s action stations at the Night Hunters exhibition, as the lights are lowered for a special raid under the cover of darkness. Use a torch to discover hidden clues, and discover the secret codeword to escape, can you do it before the time runs out? This stealthy activity is operating throughout the day and is free with a valid ticket. Mary Rose Museum, Join the crew of the Mary Rose!, Saturday 12th to Sunday 27th February Experience the Mary Rose’s miraculous story in a whole new way with an interactive trail for families. Based on the book "You wouldn't want to sail on the Mary Rose", this trail book is packed with activities to do both in the museum and after a visit. Operating during museum hours, this activity is free with a valid ticket, while the activity book itself costs £1. Mary Rose Museum, Tudor Treasure Hunt, Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th February Pick up treasure hunt clues pack for only £1 and see how many of the Tudor Treasures can be found in the museum. The treasure hunt operates during normal opening hours. Mary Rose Museum, Things to Make and Do!, Monday 21st to Friday 25th February Create a Tudor tile and experience a different drawing activity every day at the Mary Rose Museum. These creative events are available from 11am to 4pm and are free with ticket to the museum. Mary Rose Museum, Relaxed Opening Morning, Sunday 27th February Every month the Mary Rose Museum holds Relaxed Opening or Lights Up mornings, where from 10am until 12 noon the lights in the museum will be at a higher level, and sound effects will be turned down. As always, the award-winning team of volunteers and staff will be on hand to guide visitors through the experience. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.