Spies, models and mystery at The D-Day Story this half term

Published: 4th February 2022 11:28

There's lots for kids to do at The D-Day Story in half term. Discover how to become a super spy in Mr Dilly's fast paced family theatre show. Make your own Airfix model to take home, or explore the museum to uncover the mystery object and win a prize.

Do you have what it takes to pass spy training this half-term? The D-Day Story’s Super Spies event is just one of the family-friendly and fun events taking place at the museum over the February half-term.

Whether you’re taking part in an entertaining family theatre show, solving clues to find a mystery object hidden in the museum, or making and painting a genuine Airfix model, there’s plenty to explore and something for everyone.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Councillor for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

“Getting involved and experiencing things first-hand is one of the best ways to learn. The D-Day Story offers such unique, interesting and interactive shows and events that we hope children and families will love.

"If you’re looking for something to do, please come and visit our incredible museum and discover more about the remarkable events that took place on D-Day".

Events at the museum take place on various days, and include:

Airfix extravaganza – make your own genuine Airfix model to take home. Workshops take place on 22 and 23 February.

Mr Dilly’s World of History presents…Super Spies family show – discover the techniques of being a super spy during the Second World War. The show takes place at 11am and 2pm on 19 February, advanced booking required.

Operation: Spies and Lies – crack codes and answer questions to find a mystery object in the museum on Sunday 27th February.

Most events are included in the museum ticket price, other than the Airfix extravaganza which has an additional charge of £2 per model.

For the full list of events and more information about The D-Day Story, visit www.theddaystory.com/events.

