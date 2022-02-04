https://analytics.google.
210th Anniversary of the birth of Charles Dickens

Published: 4th February 2022 12:51
On Monday 7 February, Portsmouth will celebrate the 210th Anniversary of the birth of esteemed author Charles Dickens.

The Lord Mayor Cllr. Frank Jonas and the Dickens Fellowship will lead three cheers and lay a wreath to mark the occasion.

The Lord Mayor will be joined by children from The Portsmouth Music Hub Choir from Kings Academy College Park (Juniors), who will provide musical accompaniment.

Please join us outside at 10.45am at the Charles Dickens Birthplace, Old Commercial Road. The Birthplace will be open to the public and a great opportunity to see the inside the house of where Charles Dickens was born 210 years ago.

Cllr Ben Dowling said: "I encourage the people of Portsmouth to join in celebrating the birthday of one of the finest writers of all time, who also just happens to have been born in our great city.

"Portsmouth is rich in history and the arts, so come along for a glimpse inside this special house that combines the two."

Due to the small nature of the birthplace, visits will be staggered and visitors may need to queue outside for a period of time.

Following the birthday, Charles Dickens' Birthplace will be open for pre-booked visits from Tuesday 8 February to 13 February, full details available at: https://charlesdickensbirthplace.co.uk/visit/private-bookings/

