Discover the world of eXtended Reality for business with CCIXR at Aspex

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:07

Businesses and organisations from across the region are invited to a free networking session with University of Portsmouth eXtended Reality experts this Thursday, to discover how they can benefit from new technologies.

The University of Portsmouth is home to the new Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR), the UK’s first fully-integrated facility to support innovation in the creative and digital technologies of virtual, augmented and extended realities.

CCIXR is funded by £5.2 million investment – including £3.6 million from Solent LEP – and through its eXRe Project (Enabling XR Enterprise) is offering organisations in the region FREE access to world-leading advice and technology.

Attendance at the eXRe Networking Event, at Aspex, Portsmouth, from 18.00 to 20.00 on Thursday 24 March is free and delegates can:

Find out about the different types of XR technology

Meet CCIXR experts

See demos of XR technology in action

Discover how their organisation can get involved with the eXRe Project and access free XR workshops and advice

Pippa Bostock, CCIXR’s Business Director, said: "The eXRe programme allows us to open the doors of our Centre to the regional business community, showcasing the technological possibilities - and how these technologies can help organisations to meet their challenges.

“Our networking event at Aspex provides a unique opportunity to explore our tech demos, meet the team and hear more about this incredible project."

You can book your free place at the event via Eventbrite.

