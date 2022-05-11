Price freeze continues on annual Ultimate Explorer tickets at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Published: 11th May 2022 17:21

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee just around the corner, take advantage of the price freeze this May half-term and get involved in exciting Jubilee themed events at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, including a visit to the Her Majesty's Service exhibition.

The Ultimate Explorer ticket gives unlimited entrance to the world-class ships, galleries and museums on the site for a whole year. Experience a year of events, new additions, and old favourites.

HMS Gallery, Her Majesty's Service, The Queen's role at the heart of the Royal Navy family

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a new exhibition celebrating Her Majesty's loyal service to the Royal Navy, both official and personal, has opened at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. On display for the first time and recently donated to the museum by the HM The Queen is a naval uniform belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh alongside his Admiral's cap. It joins other uniforms worn by the Princess Royal and a flying suit of the Prince of Wales, along with photographs and other artefacts.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Jubilee Make and Take, for children aged 5 to 11 years, Saturday 28th May to Sunday 5th June

Keep the celebrations going at our sites by getting hands-on, creating a special jubilee-inspired keepsake visitors can take home with them. This event will run at our Gosport sites and at the HMS Gallery. Operating during normal opening hours, and free with a valid ticket, this event is perfect for children aged 5 to 11.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Medal Mania Trail, for children aged 5 to 11 years, Saturday 28th May to Sunday 5th June

Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with the medal mania trail across the Gosport museums and galleries at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Take in the exciting artefacts on display, from a pair of genuine Second World War Coastal Forces boats to the last surviving submarine from the period, and hunt for the next step in the trail, with special stickers across the sites to collect. This event is free with a valid ticket and operates during normal opening times.

Victory Gallery, Ship - Ship Hooray at the Space, for children under 5 years, Saturday 28th May to Sunday 5th June

For younger children there are creative play resources in the Victory gallery centred around the Jubilee. The gallery itself also features a shot-damaged section of original Victory mast from the Battle of Trafalgar, lent to us by Her Majesty The Queen, which visitors will have no trouble finding. This space is free with a valid ticket.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Corgis Aboard!, Saturday 28th May to Friday 3rd June and Sunday 5th June

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard welcomes a special storytelling event this Easter break in the HMS Gallery, featuring some cheeky misbehaving corgis on the Royal Yacht Britannia. Take part in this exciting tale and let imaginations run wild, just like the corgis seem to.

This event, free with a valid ticket, will also be available at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum on the 4th and 5th June.

The Mary Rose, Meet Henry VIII!, Monday 30th to Tuesday 31st May, and Friday 3rd to Saturday 4th June

Meet legendary Tudor king, Henry VIII, at the Mary Rose Museum this May half term. What better way to celebrate one monarch's jubilee by meeting the most notorious English monarch that ever graced our shores! King Henry VIII could be sauntering through the historic dockyard, checking up on his beloved ship The Mary Rose inside the museum or joining in with the Jubilee festivities - can you find him?

The Mary Rose, Craft your own crown and shield, Monday 30th May to Friday 3rd June

Feeling crafty? Come and join the Mary Rose Museum to make a crown and shield. Be inspired by the shields in the galleries or get creative with own designs. This half-term activity is free with a valid Mary Rose Museum ticket, children must be accompanied by an adult. No need to book, just drop in during a visit.

Entry to these events is free with a valid ticket. The Ultimate Explorer ticket starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. It is valid for multiple entries through the year, with family tickets available. Book online at https://www.historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers

Entry onto the 12-acre historic area of the Historic Dockyard is free with a Historic Quarter Pass, which is issued at the Visitor Centre between 10am and 4:30pm.

