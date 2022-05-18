Join memory-making Jubilee Celebrations at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Published: 18th May 2022 14:33

Tasty cream teas, 1940s music, and boat excursions laid on at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and to commemorate D-Day

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust and its partners at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the world-class Mary Rose Trust, invite communities from near and far to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Sunday 5th June, to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, and commemorate the D-Day anniversary.

Visitors will be able to collect their Historic Quarter Pass - launched last autumn - free of charge at the visitor centre from 10am-4.30pm, granting entry into the 12-acre dockyard to enjoy the day’s entertainment. Through the historic gates, guests will experience a vibrant collection of activities and attractions and soak up the jubilant atmosphere as communities gather to celebrate and mark two historic events.

With vintage vehicles available for visitors to discover throughout the dockyard, 1940’s singers The Chalalas and local comedy theatre group ‘The Groundlings’ performing, and the iconic Hurricane aircraft flyover taking place at 3.30pm, there are fun activities throughout the day for all the family to enjoy.

Extending its offering out on to the water, boating excursions on iconic military vessels will be running throughout the day, from the pontoon behind Boathouse 4. Visitors can hop aboard for a thrilling trip out on the water, taking in the salty sea air and views of Portsmouth’s harbour.

Offering a glimpse into the real-life experiences of D-Day, visitors will witness re-enactments of events from 78 years ago, with model boats and explosions creating an immersive first-hand experience; the historic activity will be taking place at the mast pond located behind Boathouse 4 at 2pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic chairs, pack up their cool bags with tasty goodies and fill flasks with tea, for the afternoon tea-themed celebrations, and join the local neighbourhood in raising a glass (or mug) to toast Her Majesty’s long-standing service, and mark the historic importance of D-Day.

Hannah Prowse, CEO of Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, said: “While street parties have been a long-standing tradition for communities to commemorate national celebrations, they aren’t always an option for everyone. We want the people of Portsmouth, especially those in the west of the city, to feel that the dockyard is their space, their street, where they are able to get together with friends and family, and local residents, free of charge, and embrace this event as a community on this special occasion.”

“Portsmouth has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions during her reign, with the most recent visit being only last year, as she met with personnel at HM Naval Base ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden deployment. The street party is set to be a really special and memorable day, as we come together to celebrate in a historic location which has deep roots in our royal history.”

Portsmouth residents will be able to enjoy discounted prices on Sunday 5th June. By showing proof of local residency, families will pay less for Ultimate Explorer tickets; adults, concessions and children receive £15 off. Family 1+3 will receive £20 off, while Family 2+3 will receive £30 off.

Cream team packages made up of sandwiches, mini cakes, scones with clotted cream and jam, as well as tea, will be available to purchase from cafes throughout the dockyard, which visitors will be able to take outside and pitch up for a spot of al fresco picnic.

Alternatively, a selection of stalls will be set up throughout the grounds, including a prosecco and Pimm’s tent accompanied by strawberries and cream for sale, a pulled pork and jack fruit bap stand offering hot rolls and an ice-cream van.

The doors to Boathouse 7 Restaurant and Bouthouse 4 Restaurant will also be open, serving hot and cold lunches with views of the harbour, while locally brewed beers from Powder Monkey Brewery, located in Priddy’s Hard, will be served in Boathouse 7. Bookings are advised, but walk-ins welcome.

As a destination of national importance and home to so many renowned naval boats, buildings and installations significant to British history, there is no better place to get together and celebrate and commemorate these two events of national importance.

For more information visit: pnbpropertytrust.org

