Experience the reopening of a family favourite while exploring the seas this summer at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Published: 3rd July 2022 12:04

Family favourite Action Stations at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard gets a new look for summer and reopens with a physically-charged Royal Marines experience that will challenge visitors.

Reopening on July 23, Action Stations welcomes the Commando Experience, that puts visitors at the heart of the Royal Navy’s elite amphibious force, with a series of Royal Marines Commando-style physical challenges.

With the reopening of Action Stations, the Ultimate Explorer ticket that gives entry to all the attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including its Gosport museums for 12 months, is even better value than before and adds to the perfect day out with plenty of family activities to choose from.

Action Stations: Commando Experience, open from Saturday 23rd July

Action Stations: Commando Experience puts visitors at the heart of the Royal Navy’s elite amphibious force, with a series of Royal Marines Commando-style physical challenges for visitors. With a history reaching as far back as 1664, recruits need to pass some of the toughest physical challenges to gain their prestigious green beret. ‘Action Stations: Commando Experience’ invites visitors to test their physical skills to find out if they will make the grade. This experience is open from 23rd July, and age and height restrictions apply.

Mary Rose: Join the Crew events, weekdays throughout the Summer holidays

Themed around Mary Rose’s Join the Crew activity book, young visitors can immerse themselves in the lives of Mary Rose’s Tudor crew members over the summer holidays. Play Tudor games based on artefacts that were found on the ship, meet the court Jester, take part in gun drills, and learn Tudor calligraphy, plus much more. Mondays will be Monarchy Mondays when you can come and have an audience with Henry 8th and learn about his ship and the Battle of the Solent. Full details on our website: https://www.historicdockyard.co.uk/

Gosport sites, Portsmouth galleries, Medal Mania Trail, for children aged 5 to 11 years, Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September

Free with a valid ticket, and operating during usual museum opening hours, the special medal mania trail is perfect for children. Across both of our sites in Gosport, Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, as well as at the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s galleries in Portsmouth, there’s lots to discover with special stickers to collect.

Gosport sites, HMS Gallery, Jubilee Make and Take, for children aged 5 to 11 years, Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September

Create a special jubilee inspired keepsake visitors can bring back home with them with a special Make and Take. This event is free with a valid ticket and operates during usual opening hours. Both of our sites in Gosport, as well as the HMS Gallery in Portsmouth are hosting this special event.

Victory Gallery, Ship- Ship Hooray at the Space, for children under 5 and their accompanying adults, Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September

For younger children at the Victory Gallery Ship – Ship Hooray at the Space is sure to entertain. Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with special creative play resources. Once visitors have had their fun they can explore the gallery too. With interesting figureheads and the story of a naval icon front and centre. This event is free with a valid ticket.

Her Majesty’s Service Exhibition, Billy the Sailor King, for all ages, every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September

Join a storyteller at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and listen along as they share tales of Billy, the Sailor King. Billy was Britain’s only monarch who served in the Royal Navy. Storytelling is a fun way to discover more about the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s collection, objects and people. This event is available between 12am and 3pm in the Her Majesty’s Service Exhibition in the HMS Gallery, and is free with a valid ticket. Please check the schedule on the day as the times may vary.

The Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Corgis Aboard!, for all ages, every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September

A special jubilee storytelling event is available at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum. This storytelling focuses on the Royal Yacht and features a rather mischievous corgi. This event is free with a valid ticket and runs between 12am and 3pm, but please check the schedule on the day as the times may vary.

Entry to these events is free with a valid ticket. The Ultimate Explorer ticket starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. It is valid for multiple entries through the year, with family tickets available. Book online at https://www.historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers

Entry onto the 12-acre historic area of the Historic Dockyard is free with a Historic Quarter Pass, which is issued at the Visitor Centre between 10am and 4:30pm.

