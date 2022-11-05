Popular Portsmouth Historic Dockyard discount scheme for local residents returns following highly successful pilot last year

Published: 5th November 2022 12:00

A popular discount scheme aimed at local Portsmouth and Southampton residents is set to make a welcome return this winter following its successful pilot scheme last year as Portsmouth Historic Dockyard reintroduces its Live Local? Explore Local discounted limitless days out campaign.

Nearly 3000 local residents enjoyed Live Local? Explore Local when it was launched making a saving of up to £30 on an Ultimate Explorer family ticket which gives unlimited entry to all the attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for a year. The scheme kicks off on November 1, 2022 and runs until March 31, 2023.

The famous historic ships, submarines, and museums of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard include the Mary Rose, HMS Victory, the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport.

Brand new additions to the Historic Dockyard this autumn include the launch of Victory Live: The Big Repair, a once-in-a-lifetime project to fight the impact of moisture, fungus, and pests that threaten HMS Victory. Visitors can meet the specialist teams fighting to protect her and see her as never before by climbing aboard the scaffold that encases her in this innovative and ground-breaking experience.

This autumn also marks the 40th anniversary since the Mary Rose was recovered from the Solent’s seabed. Discover the story of how Henry VIII’s favourite ship was raised by visiting Portsmouth’s award-winning museum and in its biggest expansion since the purpose-built museum opened in Portsmouth in 2013, a new 4D immersive theatre experience, ‘1982 – Dive the Mary Rose’, will open in spring 2023.

‘1982 – Dive the Mary Rose’ will showcase the untold story of the finding, excavation, and recovery of the Mary Rose. Unseen footage will be brought to life through the smells, sounds, and movement from the raising, with visitors given 3D glasses and CGI used to optimise the experience.

A newly-launched display of intimate letters penned by Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson reveal a fascinating insight into his life during turbulent and troubled years at the peak of his fame before his untimely death at the Battle of Trafalgar 1805. A temporary display, Nelson In His Own Words: Treasures from the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, focuses on some 30 rare and unpublished documents alongside personal items from the museum’s own collections including a betrothal ring given by Nelson to Emma Hamilton, miniature portraits, and a meat platter from HMS Victory

Joint statement from the Directors of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Operations Ltd

Dominic Jones, The Mary Rose and Matthew Sheldon, the National Museum of the Royal Navy said:

"We had a good take-up of this introductory offer last year, with almost 3,000 local residents enjoying the discount but we want to do even better this year. We’ve frozen our entry prices for a second year running so this will be the best value ticket we ever have for visiting Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s world-class museums, ships and attractions. This can be a great time of year – without the summer crowds – to start a whole year of visiting and we would love to welcome even more local residents."

To benefit from the offer, local residents must show valid proof of address on walk-up to the Visitor Centre at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard or in Gosport, at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum or the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower. Save £15 on individual Ultimate Explorer tickets and up to £30 on Ultimate Explorer family tickets. This offer cannot be redeemed online or in conjunction with other discounts. Available until 31 March 2023.

Ultimate Explorer tickets give 12 months entry to all attractions at Portsmouth and Gosport sites. For more details, and terms and conditions, visit www.historicdockyard.co.uk/localoffer

