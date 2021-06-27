Local Artist Spotlight: Tash Hills

Published: 27th June 2021 13:12

Born and bred in Portsmouth, Tash Hills is a British-South American singer-songwriter, blazing a trail in the world of funk.

Known for her upbeat grooves and powerful vocals, she has gained a worldwide audience after her track ‘First Breath' became a hit on streaming services and radio alike. Following the release of her newest single ‘What A Good Night,' we spoke to Tash all about her musical background, and what the future holds.

Describe your sound in three words:

So, I'd say my music is definitely very funky, and very positive too. I would hope that it emotes happiness for people listening, that's what I'm really going for. Even with some of my more serious songs - ‘Come On' is about being cheated on but I took a twist that's all about empowering yourself and taking a positive stance. I'm never really going to be writing a slow song, you know? The mindset is that people are going to be stomping in the background, having a bit of a dance to it and trying to find the positive in whatever it is.

Who are your musical influences?:

This is a hard one! I love all music, I really do. I take a little bit of everything from each genre and each person. In terms of old school stuff, because of my dad's influence it would be Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Earth Wind & Fire. From when I was growing up it'd probably be like Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Maxwell. In the present day, I'm a huge HONNE fan, and I love a lady called Raquel Rodriguez too, she's super funky. They're probably all my biggest influences, but I really do take little bits from all genres, like just yesterday I was listening to Oasis. My daughter also has the most amazing music taste; we were listening to the Arctic Monkeys together the other day, and all things like that. There's not really much you can chuck at me and I'd say nah, I don't want to listen to that, I love it all!

I think people probably do listen to my stuff and assume that it's all the usual - Aretha Franklin, all Soul and Motown, but it really isn't. I like lots of new music, lots of synth-pop stuff. I love to discover new music too, and I've found that Spotify is such an amazing way to stay inspired because they give you playlists based on what they think you'd like.

How did you start in music?:

I've always been a singer - I feel like I've always done something musical because I think when you've got that real, creative fire burning inside, nothing else comes close to doing that creative thing. So I guess I've just always been doing it, writing with different people, but it's never been quite right until the point I'm at now with my music. I write all my songs with Sam from Biphony, who I met two years ago now. He was working with a friend of mine, and at the time I was desperate to find someone to write with. My friend was just like, "You have to check this guy out!" He came round to my house and we just clicked instantly, he got on board with all my ideas and we wrote about 13 songs together. But yeah, that's how I am where I am at the moment - through band-hopping, songwriter-hopping, producer-hopping, just until you find that musical chemistry. The chemistry I have with Sam and also my other half Ash who writes the music is just fire, it feels so right.



How would you describe Portsmouth's music scene?:

I would say that we're really lucky in Portsmouth. There's a great music scene here; we have a great pool of musicians, singers and songwriters, as well as promoters and really great venues. All the venues here really do love local music, whether in restaurants, pubs, bars, there's always something going on. Most of all, everybody's really approachable. If ever you're in a band and stuck with a musician, we all know each other. Everybody borrows each other's musicians which is great. If you're ever stuck with something there's always somebody to turn to! I think anybody in the community would be willing to help each other, it's got such a great spirit because I think we are all genuinely proud of what we produce.

What are you most proud of in your music career so far?:

So to be honest, my biggest achievement has probably been pitching to Spotify. When you do songs and put them out to Spotify, you get the opportunity to pitch to them and tell them what the song is about and how you put it together. From that, I got my song ‘First Breath' on Spotify's ‘Nu-Funk' editorial playlist which has about 200,000 followers. It means we've been able to reach out to so many people from all different countries. I mean, when I look at the top 100 cities that we've been played in, my mind is always blown. There's the States, Japan, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, it really is the stuff that dreams are made of. When we started this project, all I wanted to do was write some songs that I could be proud of, but the success we've had so far has made me believe more and more that I could play a show in London, or eventually even abroad at a festival. My dream before was smaller, but now I'm just thinking why stop there?



What's on the horizon?:

We're releasing the next single, ‘What A Good Night' on the 25th June, I'm so excited. I felt a huge amount of pressure after doing ‘First Breath,' because people really responded to it, but now that I've got past that awkward third single I'm just excited. We're also working on a fifth single called ‘Mirrorball Dreams,' which is kind of a disco song with a bit of an ode to Studio 54. There's also a possibility of doing a single with a guy from the Nu-Funk playlist who reached out from Nashville, so hopefully, fingers crossed, there'll be a sixth single at some point too.

After the summer, and after Victorious, we're going to put a band together. We're going to spend a few months rehearsing because there will be a mix of live instrumentation and the backing tracks as there are so many layers to the songs. I've only ever played in purely live bands before so it's going to be a real journey, you know, to find the right people and put all the sounds together. Hopefully we'll have everything ready to start pitching out next year for the festivals, and then we'll see what happens!

To keep up to date with Tash, you can follow her on Instagram here. 'What A Great Night' is now available on all streaming services, including Spotfiy below.

