The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Octogenarian rock n roller releases album to raise money for QA Cardiology Dept

Published: 24th June 2021 13:21

He has performed with Cliff Richard, can list The Rolling Stones as one of his support bands and sold a million copies worldwide of his first album.

Now rock ‘n' roll veteran Russ Sainty, born Alfred Sainty, has released an album to raise money for the cardiology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital and thank the team for his care.

The 85-year-old, who lives in Hayling Island, has cardiac amyloidosis, which occurs when protein by-products called amyloid build up in the heart muscle, and has been receiving treatment at QA since his diagnosis nearly four years ago.

Russ said: "It was a complete shock to get the diagnosis because I have been a healthy and active person my whole life but the team here at QA have been absolutely amazing.
"One of the nurse specialists Mark Green is just a top guy and they all make me feel so welcome every time I come in for treatment.

Russ has recorded 10 songs for the album, 'Rocks, From The Heart.'

He said: "I think the department are amazing and I just wanted to do a little something for them and to keep myself busy as well because I hate just sitting around.

"Sixty years of my life have been in showbiz and the music industry and I have loved it. I have performed with Cliff Richard and when I was in my band, Russ Sainty and the Nu-Notes, we had The Rolling Stones as one of our support bands

"We opened Butlins in Bognor Regis in 1960 which is where I also met my wife Ann.

"It is great to be able to do something I love again and hopefully will make a little bit of money for a fantastic team."

The album is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music and can also be purchased from www.russ-sainty.co.uk/shop

