In Conversation: Frank Turner

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:12

Against all odds, Victorious Festival will be making its long-anticipated return this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Whilst celebrations of years past have lit up the Seafront from end-to-end, this year's festival feels more emblematic; a testament to the city, its people, and the neglected arts & entertainment industries that are recuperating as we emerge from over a year and a half of lockdown restrictions.

The now iconic Castle and Common Stages will see the likes of Nile Rogers, Madness & The Streets perform their hits across the weekend, as well as Hampshire's very own Frank Turner. A self-described ‘skinny, half-arsed English country singer,' Turner's career has spanned twenty years and eleven studio albums, housing almost as many genres within as Victorious' own line-up boasts. His off-the-cuff and honest lyricism have earned him worldwide acclaim, a slot at the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony, and his own multi-day ‘Lost Evenings' Festival.

Ahead of his performance at Victorious and amidst his busy schedule, we managed to get hold of Frank to chat about his musings on the adaptability of live music, his ‘Hampshire Boy' identity, and what fans new & old can expect from him in the near future.

"It goes without saying that it's been a very strange year," Frank laughed, as we began by turning to the inevitable subject of conversation à la 2021. "I mean, the beginning of it all was very jarring for me as it was for just about everyone. I was in the middle of a tour that we had to cancel, and I hate cancelling tours. It's my least favourite thing to do in the world.



"Then there was another round of it being awful: lots of people seem to have forgotten this, but at the beginning they were saying it'd last like five weeks, and everyone planned accordingly. I had my Lost Evenings Festival in Berlin coming up, and we were all saying ‘well, thank god it's started now, because it'll be over by the time Lost Evenings rolls around!' Obviously in retrospect it feels a bit ridiculous now."

In the midst of a UK tour in March 2020, Frank like many others had to pack up and return home, adjusting almost instantly to a very different and considerably less sweaty landscape of online gigs, ‘Live from Frank & Jess' House.' Being one of the first artists in the UK to do so, this became a regular fixture for Frank, as he quickly brought the familiar atmosphere of his shows to his front room, his feline friend ‘Boudicat' becoming the support act.

"I had to cancel about 18 months worth of festivals & touring, which was definitely tough. I'm quite a hyperactive person, and I like to keep busy. It's quite funny actually, a lot of people think I've been more busy during lockdown, which isn't true at all - my business is usually just geographically focused!

"Since I've been doing everything online, all of my activity is kind of focused through one channel, so everyone has been like, ‘holy crap, he's been busy!', and honestly I'm way less busy than I usually am - it's just that normally not everyone is subjected to it all the time."

Throughout lockdown, Frank played online shows on a weekly basis, using his platform to raise money for struggling grassroots venues across the UK in his ‘Independent Music Love' series. In each of his livestreams he'd play one of his albums in full, as well as full sets of covers ranging from Disney to NOFX and all things in between.

Turner ultimately played 23 shows in aid of music venues and organisations, raising a staggering £260,000. At a time where the only support independent musicians and venues were receiving was from the pockets of those within the community, this was an incredibly welcome achievement, and a testament to the power of people coming together for a common cause.

"It was an interesting time, and identity was a huge part of it. I've been touring since I was 16 years old - this was miles and miles away the most time I've taken off the road since. I was forced to think quite hard about who I was and what I do if I'm not on tour, which was new. I did all of these independent shows because that seemed like a thing I could do that would help, but also as something that would help me in the sense that it gave my life a bit of purpose and structure, and made me feel like a bit more of a constructive member of society.

"I think one of the things that makes me think is how lucky many of us have been in years gone by, you know? I had a moment the other day where I got really annoyed about how significantly the lockdowns have affected my life, and how world events have kind of screwed up my life plan. And then I just thought to myself that that's literally what it's been like for everyone, everywhere, for almost all of history. The fact that I find that shocking is in a roundabout way a demonstration of how comfortable life was beforehand for so many people, including myself.

"Up to a certain point, it felt like all of this could have been a blip in an otherwise smooth existence. I think at some point this year we passed that blip and it became more like this was going to be a defining event of our adult lives, and there isn't going to be a sudden switch back to normal like we might have hoped. I'm an incorrigible optimist, so a part of me hopes that there's potential for that to be a positive thing - there's nobody that really thinks the world was perfect in February 2020, so who knows?"

Frank's self-confessed ‘incorrigible optimism' and constant reflection on the state of the world around him not only gave rise to Independent Music Love, but an impressive catalogue of 2020 releases too. From West Coast vs. Wessex, a collaboration with American punk band NOFX featuring genre-swapped covers of one another's greatest hits, to Buddies II: Still Buddies with John Snodgrass, a part two to the duo's 2011 album-in-a-day effort, fans were certainly not disappointed by a lack of material.

This May saw the release of The Gathering, the first single from Turner's upcoming solo album. Emblematic of the longing for live music that has permeated all of our desires for the last year-and-a-half, it's stylistically a far cry from 2019's No Man's Land, a testament to his versatility. Rather than dwelling on the act of missing, it expresses a raw and almost carnal passion for the feeling of being in a crowd and being in the moment with the music - a feeling I'm sure many of us have been harbouring.

"So I have a bit of a theory that the world is about to be, if not already is, plagued with lockdown songs. I can definitely understand the reasons why as a writer; part of the point of art is to react to the world around you and try and make sense of it. At the same time, I doubt many people are going to want to get their rocks off to a song about April 2020 in Summer 2022! I'm quite keen to just put this all behind me.

"The Gathering to me is more of a looking forward song than one about the last year. I can't talk about this without quoting Joni Mitchell: you don't know what you've got ‘til it's gone. It's a song about what I've missed, it's about my favourite thing in the world, which is live music culture, and how I'll never take it for granted again. I wrote it in such a way that it's not going to cease to be relevant once all this is in the rearview mirror; I love the idea of playing this song in 20 years time and everybody still losing their minds. It's a celebration, essentially, of what we've all been missing."

The refrain I'm missing the feeling when we close up the gaps between us/It's better than the best, benediction, more bracing than blood-lust represents not only the track, but Frank's own ethos.

"That's the feeling I was trying to capture - it's the realisation that the most important part of a show isn't necessarily always the band, but the feeling of just being in a room with others. Not even necessarily friends or family, but just sort of being squished in, or realising that everybody is singing along to the same song and there for the same reason. There's something very human about it, and that's what I've missed the most."

Since lockdown restrictions came to an end on the 19th July, Frank has played a handful of gigs at the venues he raised funds for, as well as festivals across the UK - with plans to keep doing so for the remainder of the Summer.

"It's been really cool to be able to be a part of this stage of the unlocking - I've tried quite hard in the last year to be on the forefront of helping live music return, if that's not too pretentious to say! I think one of the things that I've appreciated most is that the world of touring people is quite a strong, and very international community. We often don't see much of each other as we tend to be traveling little bubbles. It's the festival scene that really brings the tribe back together, and I'm so happy to be playing them again this summer.

"A really important part of so many musicians' years is just wandering around backstage at a festival - running into hundreds of people you've met on the road. It's a strange type of friendship because it's so episodic and broken up, but there's nothing like sitting down for a beer with somebody you haven't seen since 2009. I've really missed that this year, and I can't wait to get straight back to it.

"I think there's definitely going to be some weirdness about coming back to shows again. There'll be difficulties about the rules of social interaction, especially with people's differing levels of comfort with proximity. I think the promoters and performers definitely have a duty to consider these things; it's definitely been something I've thought about quite carefully.

"In the same way, there's definitely going to be a huge feeling of euphoria - I can't promise that I'm not going to cry! It's a beautiful thing. I'm just hoping that if anything, the last year has acted as kind of a reset. In the music world especially there's a lot of crap that floats around what I do for a living at the best of times, and I feel like a lot of that has fallen away. We all just want to stand on a stage and play music and have people enjoy it, and I'm very excited about getting back to that."

This weekend's festivities will see Frank return to Portsmouth for the first time post-lockdown. Hailing from just down the road in Winchester he's no stranger to the city, and I was interested in picking his brains and discussing the times he's spent here, and how it compared to the many corners of the world that his tours have taken him.

"Having grown up in the area, it's a real pleasure to be coming back this summer. It's a fun spot, the big gig of any given tour would always either be in Southampton or Portsmouth, which were both always easy enough on the train. I'd go to the Wedge, the Guildhall and Scandals all the time back in the day.

"Being a Hampshire boy - and this applies to so many parts of the world - if I'm in Hampshire the tensions are there, the whole Southampton versus Portsmouth dynamic, you know? But as soon as you zoom out of it all I'll defend all of them; your circle of loyalty expands a bit as you move further away. My brother-in-law is a proper Pompey boy - well, Waterlooville - to the core of his being, and in certain circumstances I'll take the mick out of him for it but I'll always have a lot of fondness for Portsmouth."

Having last played Victorious in 2017, many showed excitement to have him back on Southsea Common following the announcement that he'd be on this year's line-up.

"I'm really looking forward to it, I've played it once before and had a great show, but the other thing about that day, which is slightly bittersweet, is that it was the last time I ever saw Scott Hutcherson from Frightened Rabbit. We had a lovely hang backstage just shooting the shit in the sunshine and having a good time. And, you know, obviously I didn't know at the time but that was the last time I was gonna see him, but it was and I think about that quite a lot. So there'll definitely be a poignancy in the air that day."

Once this years' festival season draws to a close Turner will by no means be taking a break; this is a term that doesn't seem to be in his vocabulary. His ninth solo studio album FTHC is set for a February 2022 release, and I was interested in finding out how it was taking shape, and what we could expect from the record following such a significant year in his life.

"I have to be slightly oblique at this point, I always get in trouble for announcing stuff I wasn't supposed to - I'll try and avoid that today! We definitely have plans, basically, the rest of the year it feels like my priority is to do two things.

"First of all, there's business to take care of for the rest of this year. I did a lot of venue support shows online throughout the lockdown and I'd love to go and play a show in every venue that I did one for, just to kind of wrap that all up. Then there's festival shows to get through, and hopefully I'm going to be in the States at the end of the year, we'll see about that one!

"Then I'd like to get the next record ready to go. I want to get it out right at the start of next year and then hit the ground running with that. I'm very, very excited about the new record, I could talk about it for days and days. In my opinion it's really good," Frank laughed.

"It's a lot more punk rock than anything I've done. The Gathering is kind of in the middle of the aggressive-o-meter. It's very in your face and different to the past few records, and I'm very excited to get it out there and take it on the road."

Talking to Frank about his upcoming album and plans to hit the road in the not too distant future was a welcome sign that live music really is making its return, and hopefully for good this time around. The bumps in the road of the last year have made an already adaptable industry all the more resilient, Frank leading by example in his dedication to not only his own craft, but the crew, fans & venues who make it all possible.

Whilst venues around Portsmouth have seen their regularly scheduled programming slowly resume, this weekend is a milestone in terms of a cultural shift back to the fabled ‘new normal,' bringing people from all over the city together under the very same common desire that Frank sings about in The Gathering - This is our mantra, we gather together/We look out for each other, 'cause we've got strength in our numbers.

You can catch Frank on Saturday at Victorious Festival on the Common Stage at 17:20. For more information about his upcoming album and tour, visit his website here.



