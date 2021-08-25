https://analytics.google.
Grab your free Ticket to Ryde this weekend!

Published: 25th August 2021 15:44
Now in its seventh year, the annual free-to-attend Ticket to Ryde event returns this August bank holiday weekend!

Taking place during the International Scooter Rally, the event embraces the ‘60s and the mods - providing Islanders with a taste of Northern Soul, Ska, Trojan feel-good music with food and drink provided by local vendors.

A rich mix of entertainment awaits visitors from midday through to the evening on both Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th August.

Situated on Eastern Gardens, just a stone's throw from Ryde's golden sand beaches, feel-good live music will be provided by The Baggywrinkles Blues Band, The Mix, The Optimists, The Resisters, Simon Ledger plus up and coming Island acts will be taking to the stage.

There will be a real ale bar courtesy of Island Ales, hot food including pizza oven, Isle of Wight waffles and ice cream, market stalls selling hats, sunglasses and collectables as well as a local caricature artist. A range of children's activities will be on offer courtesy of the Arty Crafty Party Shop to keep the little ones happy whilst the adults relax and enjoy the music.

Organised with the support of the team behind the hugely popular Jack Up The Summer festival, the event is being held in aid of Beaulieu Respite and Children's Home who are Jack Up's nominated charity of the year.

Ryde Lions Club will also be present.

With a lovely atmosphere and laid back family-friendly vibe, it's the perfect way to enjoy a lazy bank holiday weekend!

No advance booking required.

 

