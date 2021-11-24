https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

University of Portsmouth makes a return to regular music-making

Published: 24th November 2021 14:21
The University of Portsmouth marks a return to regular music-making with a choral concert on Saturday 27 November at The Kings Church, Somers Road, Portsmouth.

The concert by University of Portsmouth Choirs features music by the French composer, Gabriel Fauré and choral arrangements of songs from famous shows. At the heart of the programme is Fauré’s Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine. These masterpieces are heard alongside choral arrangements of musical theatre numbers drawn from West Side Story, Martin Guerre and Les Misérables.

Soloists are drawn from the ranks of the choir, which is directed by Andrew Cleary and accompanied by Anthony Groves at the keyboard. This promises to be a wonderful and varied mix of choral music performed in the atmospheric Kings Church.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12, £10 (concessions), £6 (students)

Tickets can be purchased by card on the door or in advance at: https://onlinestore.port.ac.uk/product-catalogue/music/music-department-concerts/university-of-portsmouth-choirs

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies