University of Portsmouth makes a return to regular music-making

Published: 24th November 2021 14:21

The University of Portsmouth marks a return to regular music-making with a choral concert on Saturday 27 November at The Kings Church, Somers Road, Portsmouth.

The concert by University of Portsmouth Choirs features music by the French composer, Gabriel Fauré and choral arrangements of songs from famous shows. At the heart of the programme is Fauré’s Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine. These masterpieces are heard alongside choral arrangements of musical theatre numbers drawn from West Side Story, Martin Guerre and Les Misérables.

Soloists are drawn from the ranks of the choir, which is directed by Andrew Cleary and accompanied by Anthony Groves at the keyboard. This promises to be a wonderful and varied mix of choral music performed in the atmospheric Kings Church.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12, £10 (concessions), £6 (students)

Tickets can be purchased by card on the door or in advance at: https://onlinestore.port.ac.uk/product-catalogue/music/music-department-concerts/university-of-portsmouth-choirs

