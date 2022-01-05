Midnight Train to Georgia: A celebration of Gladys Knight heads to Portsmouth this January - Win tickets in our exclusive competition

Published: 5th January 2022 18:24

Born in Georgia in 1944, the legendary Gladys Knight began singing with her siblings at age 8, calling themselves ‘The Pips’. The group opened for many R&B legends in the 1950s before heading to Motown. There started the legend that became Gladys Knight & The Pips.

In 1996, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2007, Knight received the Society of Singers ELLA Award at which time she was declared the ‘Empress of Soul’. She is currently listed on Rolling Stone’s list of the Greatest Singers of All Time.

Capturing the essence of the multi award-winning Ms Gladys Knight, Hayley Ria Christian portrays her, bringing the true magic that Gladys Knight provides on stage. Featuring the hit songs including Baby Don’t Change Your Mind, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Try To Remember/The Way We Were, Part Time Love, Licence To Kill and her signature tune, Midnight Train To Georgia.

This production is definitely not a tribute, but a faithful portrayal, and pays homage to the Empress of Soul…the one and only Ms Gladys Knight.

“Simply one of the most high-quality productions and portrayals I have seen” MARK RITCHIE, UK CABARET MAGAZINE

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA: A CELEBRATION OF GLADYS KNIGHT to Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre on Friday 28th January at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £24 and available from kingsportsmouth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 02392 828282.

Competition

To be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this simple question:

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA: A CELEBRATION OF GLADYS KNIGHT celebrates the music of Gladys Knight and the: a) Seeds, b) Pips, c) Stones

Email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

The closing date is: Friday 14th January 2022, 6.00pm. Winner announced at 7.00pm

The winner/s will be drawn at random. Editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.

