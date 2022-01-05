https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Midnight Train to Georgia: A celebration of Gladys Knight heads to Portsmouth this January - Win tickets in our exclusive competition

Published: 5th January 2022 18:24
Born in Georgia in 1944, the legendary Gladys Knight began singing with her siblings at age 8, calling themselves ‘The Pips’. The group opened for many R&B legends in the 1950s before heading to Motown. There started the legend that became Gladys Knight & The Pips.
 

In 1996, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2007, Knight received the Society of Singers ELLA Award at which time she was declared the ‘Empress of Soul’. She is currently listed on Rolling Stone’s list of the Greatest Singers of All Time.

Capturing the essence of the multi award-winning Ms Gladys Knight, Hayley Ria Christian portrays her, bringing the true magic that Gladys Knight provides on stage. Featuring the hit songs including Baby Don’t Change Your Mind, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Try To Remember/The Way We Were, Part Time Love, Licence To Kill and her signature tune, Midnight Train To Georgia.

This production is definitely not a tribute, but a faithful portrayal, and pays homage to the Empress of Soul…the one and only Ms Gladys Knight.

“Simply one of the most high-quality productions and portrayals I have seen” MARK RITCHIE, UK CABARET MAGAZINE

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA: A CELEBRATION OF GLADYS KNIGHT to Portsmouth’s Kings Theatre on Friday 28th January at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £24 and available from kingsportsmouth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 02392 828282.

Competition

To be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this simple question:

MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA: A CELEBRATION OF GLADYS KNIGHT celebrates the music of Gladys Knight and the: a) Seeds, b) Pips, c) Stones

Email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

The closing date is: Friday 14th January 2022, 6.00pm. Winner announced at 7.00pm

The winner/s will be drawn at random. Editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies