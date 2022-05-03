https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Chance for budding musicians to perform in front of live audience

Published: 3rd May 2022 20:22

Budding musicians can share their talents at a new open mic night being held in Portsmouth.


Organisers say the pandemic left many musicians unable to perform in front of audiences with pubs and clubs closed. 

But now they are being urged to get out in front of a friendly audience and show off their talents at the sessions which take place at the Bold Forester in Albert Road, Southsea.

Organiser Jordan Mills said: "There are some really talented musicians out there who've spent the last couple of years unable to perform in front of a live audience because of Covid. 

"So now is a great time to take the next step and try out doing their thing in front of a really friendly and welcoming audience. 

"There's nothing quite like having an audience to bounce off and musicians of any age and any performing experience or none are welcome to come along, safe in the knowledge that they'll find a supportive crowd."

Anyone who would like to participate as part of the audience or as a performer should come along every Thursday at the Bold Forester on Albert Road 8pm - 11pm, for further information see Facebook page at Facebook.com/boldforesteropenmic or contact Jordan Mills on 07745 717010.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies