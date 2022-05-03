Chance for budding musicians to perform in front of live audience

Published: 3rd May 2022 20:22

Budding musicians can share their talents at a new open mic night being held in Portsmouth.

Organisers say the pandemic left many musicians unable to perform in front of audiences with pubs and clubs closed.

But now they are being urged to get out in front of a friendly audience and show off their talents at the sessions which take place at the Bold Forester in Albert Road, Southsea.

Organiser Jordan Mills said: "There are some really talented musicians out there who've spent the last couple of years unable to perform in front of a live audience because of Covid.

"So now is a great time to take the next step and try out doing their thing in front of a really friendly and welcoming audience.

"There's nothing quite like having an audience to bounce off and musicians of any age and any performing experience or none are welcome to come along, safe in the knowledge that they'll find a supportive crowd."

Anyone who would like to participate as part of the audience or as a performer should come along every Thursday at the Bold Forester on Albert Road 8pm - 11pm, for further information see Facebook page at Facebook.com/boldforesteropenmic or contact Jordan Mills on 07745 717010.

