American songwriter adds Isle of Wight date to UK tour

Published: 9th May 2022 17:18

The Island’s newest and most exciting American Airstream glamping site has been asked to host a rare performance by one of the finest American songwriters of his generation!

Taking place on the evening of Friday 20th May, as part of his 2022 UK and Ireland Tour, singer-songwriter Dean Friedman will be stopping off at Retro Staycations in Ryde to perform an up-close and personal 95 minute extended set including chart-topping hits, Ariel, Lucky Stars, Lydia McDonald’s Girl and more.

This intimate performance will take place on Jack Up Event’s shiny new silver bullet Airstream stage as seen at recent Ticket to Ryde events over both the Easter and May bank holiday weekends.

A consummate entertainer, Friedman will be performing songs from throughout his four-decade career, including familiar, radio hits and fan favourites drawn from his eight studio albums. Invite family and friends and join Friedman for an evening of powerful, poignant and hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary lives we share.

In addition to his familiar radio hits, album releases and touring, Friedman composes and produces music soundtracks for TV and film, including the music to the hit Central TV series BOON, NBC’s Eerie Indiana, Nickelodeon’s Nick Arcade and the indie horror classic, ‘I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle’. He’s also published a respected tome on the art and craft of song writing titled, ‘The Songwriter’s Handbook’, based on song writing workshops and masterclasses he’s conducted at universities and music conservatories around the world, including L.I.P.A. (the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts).

Following his sold-out, 40th Anniversary Tour, Friedman is returning to the stage armed with a stunning collection of his insightful and compelling, true-to-life ‘story songs’ – songs of pathos and humour that deal with family, friends, neighbours, work and the seemingly trivial, yet ultimately essential stuff of everyday life.

Situated in a pretty meadow on a small working farm, overlooking the scenic views of nearby Brading Downs, this will be an open-air concert. With a Real Ale bar courtesy of Island Ales and freshly cooked local produce prepared on site by Hazelgrove Farm kitchen, it’s the perfect way to step into Summer!

Tickets are available priced at £26 plus agent booking fee. Gates open 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

Free parking is available on site. The event is unseated so attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on. Posh toilet facilities provided.

See https://jackupevents.co.uk/whats-on/dean-friedman-in-concert/ for more details.

