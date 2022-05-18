Rock up to Totally Tributes at Port Solent

Published: 18th May 2022 13:24

The best of Queen, The Beatles, Madness and Bon Jovi - and many more music legends - will be raising the tempo at Port Solent’s free Totally Tributes event on Saturday 23rd July Dress up, dance and sing along with some of the best tribute acts around who will be performing a magical musical medley from the world of pop, ska and rock & roll! And come dressed as your favourite music star!

Forever Queen will be playing the best hits of Queen, the UK’s favourite rock band; there’s a fabulous mixture of Madness hits lined up by It Must Be Madness. Throw it back to the 60s with Imagine the Beatles and rock out to ‘Livin on a Prayer’ with One Jovi.

Totally Tributes will be held from 12 noon to 8pm at Port Solent’s waterside location, paying tribute to some of the biggest legends from the music scene over the years.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “We can’t wait to get rocking to all the old favourites at Totally Tributes on July 23rd.

“This event will be free to attend and promises to be a brilliant afternoon of live music and outdoor fun on the waterside. It’s a great chance to sing along to the tunes of some of the best-loved music legends, relax and enjoy all that Port Solent has to offer.

“There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent, often with special events throughout the year and free parking, so check our website for more details.”

Port Solent is home to 16 bars and restaurants, giving visitors the perfect opportunity to refuel after a busy day enjoying the live music. Treat yourself to a tasty breakfast or lunch before. Visit https://www.portsolent.com/dining to see all of the dining options on offer and book.

For more information on Port Solent, please visit https://www.portsolent.com

