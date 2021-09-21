Men's mental health podcast 'Let's Talk Mate' joins our list of local podacsts

Published: 21st September 2021 09:51

Let’s Talk Mate is a new men’s mental health podcast created byand sponsored bywhich aims to get more men talking openly about their mental health.

To listen to the podcast visit:

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/69e5dgPM5EMxJMH6KlIWxS?si=DY1H53lkTSC7UlnBguUC2A&dl_branch=1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrzxtpzJCwTFfinOqvggxsQ/featured

