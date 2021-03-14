https://analytics.google.
'Saturday Nights with Hayley Palmer' launches this Saturday

Published: 8th June 2021 16:23

On the 12th June ‘Saturday Nights with Hayley Palmer' launches and is ready to bring some great entertainment to our screens.

‘Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer' (formerly Memory Lane 80's), promises to deliver some great guests, and will introduce a ‘song of the week' spot to showcase a range of artists, some new to TV.

Hayley, based in Fareham said,

"I've loved presenting my 80's Show, I've had some amazing guests including Paul Young, OMD, Paul Carrack, Nik Kershaw & Toyah. The new show expands the format to give my viewers even more Saturday night entertainment".

Guests lined up in the forthcoming weeks are: (12/6) Dr. Robert from The Blow monkeys and (19/6) Valerie Holiday and Helen Scott from The Three Degrees.

The theme tune to the new show has been created by Portsmouth based Mark Read from the band A1.

Catch ‘Saturday Nights with Hayley Palmer' every Saturday 9pm, Sky tv 365, Freesat 516 or Freeview Play 264.

