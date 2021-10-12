Southsea restaurant and boutique hotel to appear on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

Published: 12th October 2021 18:13

Southsea restaurant, bar and B&B, Becketts, is due to appear on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed from October 18.

The Bellevue Terrace venue’s general manager, Terence Carvalho took part in two weeks of filming in November last year, when he stayed at and reviewed three other venues across the South coast.

The show sees four hotel and B&B owners enjoy overnight stays at each other’s venues, before rating them and deciding whether or not they would pay full price for their stay.

The venues are rated on their cleanliness, hosting ability, breakfast and sleep, before guests make a payment based on what they feel their stay was worth.

The hotel with the highest payment percentage at the end of the week is crowned the winner.

Terence, who this month is celebrating his second year as Becketts’ general manager, is hoping that the show will shine a light on the venue as one of the most popular in the city and will bring more people to Southsea.

He said: "Filming Four in a Bed was an experience in itself and was one of the most exciting parts of 2020 for me.

"Becketts has thrived throughout the pandemic – even with being fully closed for months, so hopefully the show airing will help it continue to grow even further and gain even more recognition.

"Since arriving at Becketts, my goal was to launch us into the spotlight. I felt we’ve done that in Portsmouth but I wanted to generate some nationwide attention. We’ve appeared on BBC News a couple of times but to appear on a flagship show on Channel 4 for Four In A Bed is another level."

Tune in to Channel 4 from Monday, October 18 onwards to see how the venue gets on in the competition.

