In Conversation: an exclusive video interview with Amy Harrison (Prodcution Coordinator) at Groundlings Theatre
|Published: 16th June 2021 15:16
Leah Holford talks to Amy Harrison (Production Coordinator of Portsmouth's Groundlings Theatre) about the fascinating history and exciting future of Groundlings and its Georgian home.
Interviewer/Writer: Leah Holford
Photography, Filming and Editing: Paul Messer
