Groundlings Theatre announces Beauty & The Beast as their Christmas Panto!

Published: 9th July 2021 17:19

With their fantastical production Wonderland having just closed to enthusiastic houses where audiences have been excited to be back at the theatre, Groundlings Theatre are announcing they will be producing Beauty and the Beast as their forthcoming Christmas panto after a year out due to the pandemic.

As one of the first venues to mount their own professional production since the lockdown that brought 2020 to a close, Groundlings Theatre are pleased to announce the return of their acclaimed panto which will take place from 2nd December 2021 - 2nd January 2022.

The Groundlings Theatre Trust who took over management of the historic Grade II* listed building that houses Groundlings Theatre in April 2020 are keen to replicate the success of last year's Christmas production, A Christmas Carol which was sold out until restriction changes brought the show to a close and feel this will be the best Christmas show,

Portsmouth will have seen.

Groundlings Theatre production coordinator, Amy Harrison commented, "The Groundlings Theatre Trust goes from strength to strength and we can't wait for another opportunity to welcome families back to share some Christmas joy. The reaction to Wonderland was fantastic and people are already saying they cannot wait to come back and that really is what we are striving for."

Not looking to wish away time Groundlings Theatre have a busy few months coming up with a number of events and shows including a family fun day featuring magician Silly Scott alongside some other fabulous activities that will be free entry for all families. The theatre are also hosting a craft fair that will feature a range of local creatives.

Amy Harrison added, "We are determined to be a hub for our community and the wider city and that involves holding activities that everyone can take part in which is why we are not charging for the family fun day and are not charging stall holders for the craft fair. We want to share local talent and support Portsmouth."

A 1970s themed production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is the talking point of their autumn season before Beauty & the Beast starts at the beginning of December.

Beauty & the Beast is on from 2nd December 2021 - 2nd January 2022 with multiple shows across the run and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

